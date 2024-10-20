Skip to main content
Mutations definitions Flashcards

  • Nonsense Mutation

    A mutation that converts a codon into a stop codon, leading to premature termination of protein synthesis and resulting in a nonfunctional protein.

  • Missense Mutation

    A mutation that results in the substitution of one amino acid for another in a protein, potentially altering its function.

  • Polypeptide Chain

    A sequence of amino acids linked by peptide bonds, forming the primary structure of a protein.

  • Stop Codon

    A codon that signals the end of translation, leading to the release of the newly synthesized polypeptide chain from the ribosome.

  • Nucleotide

    A molecule composed of a nitrogenous base, a five-carbon sugar, and one or more phosphate groups, forming the basic building block of nucleic acids like DNA and RNA.

  • Protein

    A complex molecule composed of amino acids linked in a specific sequence, essential for cellular structure, function, and regulation.

  • mRNA

    A molecule that carries genetic information from DNA to the ribosome, where it specifies the amino acid sequence of the protein products.

  • Silent Mutation

    A genetic mutation where a nucleotide change does not alter the amino acid sequence of the resulting protein, thus having no effect on its function.

  • Codon

    A sequence of three nucleotides in mRNA that specifies a particular amino acid or a termination signal during protein synthesis.

  • Amino Acid

    Organic molecules that are the building blocks of proteins, each containing an amino group, a carboxyl group, and a unique side chain.