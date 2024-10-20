Natural Selection and Evolution definitions Flashcards
Related flashcards
Terms in this set (10)
Natural Selection
The process where organisms with favorable traits are more likely to survive and reproduce, leading to the gradual adaptation of species to their environment through genetic diversity and selective pressures.
Evolution
The process by which populations of organisms change over generations through variations in their genetic makeup, leading to the development of new species and adaptation to their environments.
Adaptation
The process by which organisms develop traits that enhance survival and reproduction in their specific environments.
Fitness
An organism's ability to survive and reproduce in its environment, often enhanced by adaptations.
Genetic Diversity
Variation in the genetic makeup within a population, enabling adaptation and survival through natural selection.
Selective Pressure
Environmental factors that influence which traits are advantageous for survival and reproduction, thereby affecting an organism's fitness.
Heritable Traits
Traits passed from parents to offspring through genetic information, influencing an organism's fitness and ability to survive and reproduce in its environment.
DNA
A molecule that carries genetic instructions for the development, functioning, growth, and reproduction of all known living organisms and many viruses.
Charles Darwin
A naturalist who formulated the theory of evolution by natural selection, explaining how species adapt and evolve over time through inherited traits that enhance survival and reproduction.
Theory Of Evolution
The process by which species change over time through genetic variation and natural selection leading to adaptation and increased fitness in their environments.