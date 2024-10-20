Natural Selection and Evolution quiz Flashcards
Terms in this set (12)
What is natural selection and who first described it?
Natural selection is the process where the natural environment selects organisms that are more fit to their environment, and it was first described by Charles Darwin.
How does natural selection lead to adaptation?
Adaptation is the result of natural selection, where organisms with traits that improve their fitness are more likely to survive and reproduce.
What does 'fitness' mean in the context of natural selection?
In natural selection, 'fitness' refers to an organism's ability to survive and reproduce, not physical strength.
What are the two requirements for natural selection to occur?
The two requirements are genetic diversity within a population and selective pressure for heritable traits that affect fitness.
How does genetic diversity contribute to natural selection?
Genetic diversity ensures that there are different traits within a population, allowing natural selection to favor those that improve fitness.
What is an example of natural selection involving giraffes?
Giraffes with longer necks were able to access more food and thus survived and reproduced more than those with shorter necks.
How does selective pressure affect a population over time?
Selective pressure favors certain traits, leading to a change in the population's genetic makeup over generations.
What is evolution in the context of natural selection?
Evolution is the change in the DNA of a population over multiple generations, often driven by natural selection.
How did the population of crickets change due to natural selection?
Birds ate more green crickets, leading to an increase in the population of brown crickets, which were better camouflaged.
What is the relationship between natural selection and evolution?
Natural selection is one of the mechanisms by which evolution occurs, leading to changes in a population's DNA over time.
How does the concept of 'survival of the fittest' relate to natural selection?
'Survival of the fittest' means that organisms best adapted to their environment are more likely to survive and reproduce.
What is an example of an abiotic factor that can influence natural selection?
An example of an abiotic factor is the height of leaves on trees, which influenced the neck length of giraffes.