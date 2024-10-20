Nitrogen Fixation definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Nitrogen Fixation definitions

Nitrogen Fixation definitions
  • Nitrogen

    A vital element for life, integral to nucleic acids and proteins, cycling through ecosystems via fixation by bacteria and archaea, making it accessible to plants and animals.

  • Nucleic Acids

    Molecules essential for storing and transmitting genetic information, composed of long chains of nucleotides, which include DNA and RNA.

  • Proteins

    Large, complex molecules made of amino acids that perform various functions in organisms, including catalyzing reactions, signaling, and providing structural support.

  • Nitrogen Cycle

    The process by which nitrogen is converted between its various chemical forms, primarily through the actions of bacteria and archaea, making it accessible to plants and other organisms.

  • Ammonia

    A nitrogenous compound produced by nitrogen-fixing bacteria, crucial for plant nutrition, often converted to ammonium for absorption.

  • Ammonium

    A positively charged ion formed when ammonia picks up a proton, crucial for plant nitrogen absorption.

  • Nitrates

    Compounds containing nitrogen and oxygen, crucial for plant nutrition, absorbed from soil after conversion by bacteria from atmospheric nitrogen.

  • Archaea

    Microorganisms distinct from bacteria and eukaryotes, often found in extreme environments, that play a crucial role in nitrogen fixation by converting atmospheric nitrogen into ammonia.

  • Nitrogenase

    An enzyme complex in bacteria and archaea that converts atmospheric nitrogen (N₂) into ammonia (NH₃), enabling nitrogen fixation, a crucial process for plant nutrient uptake.

  • Legumes

    Flowering plants in the Fabaceae family that form root nodules housing rhizobia bacteria, which fix atmospheric nitrogen into a form usable by the plant.

  • Rhizobia

    Gram-negative soil bacteria that form nodules in legume roots, performing nitrogen fixation to convert atmospheric nitrogen into a form usable by plants.

  • Nodules

    Swollen root structures where symbiotic bacteria fix atmospheric nitrogen into a form usable by plants, often seen in legumes.

  • Flavonoids

    Plant-released chemicals that signal rhizobia bacteria to initiate nitrogen-fixing nodules in roots, aiding mutualistic relationships for nitrogen acquisition.

  • Mycorrhizae

    Symbiotic associations between plant roots and fungi that enhance nutrient absorption, particularly nitrogen and phosphorus, by increasing surface area and breaking down organic matter.