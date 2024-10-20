Skip to main content
Non-Mendelian Genetics definitions Flashcards

Non-Mendelian Genetics definitions
  • Phenotype

    Observable traits of an organism resulting from the interaction of its genetic makeup and environmental influences.

  • Polygenic Inheritance

    A single phenotype is influenced by multiple genes, each contributing to the trait's variation, such as human skin color or height.

  • Gene

    A segment of DNA that encodes functional products, typically proteins, influencing specific traits or functions in an organism.

  • Allele

    A variant form of a gene at a specific locus on a chromosome, responsible for different traits.

  • ABO Blood Groups

    A classification system for human blood based on the presence or absence of antigens A and B on red blood cells, determined by a single gene with three alleles: IA, IB, and i.

  • Skin Pigmentation

    The result of polygenic inheritance where multiple genes contribute to the production of melanin, determining the color of human skin.

  • Pleiotropic Genetic Disorder

    A pleiotropic genetic disorder involves a single gene mutation that results in multiple, diverse phenotypic effects throughout the body.

  • Pleiotropy

    A single gene influences multiple, seemingly unrelated phenotypic traits.

  • Chromosomal Disorder

    A condition caused by abnormalities in chromosome number or structure, leading to multiple phenotypic changes and often affecting various body systems.

  • Epistasis

    When one gene masks or modifies the expression of another gene, affecting the phenotype.

  • Incomplete Dominance

    When two alleles blend to produce an intermediate phenotype, neither allele is completely dominant over the other.

  • Codominance

    When both alleles in a heterozygote are fully expressed, resulting in offspring with a phenotype that shows both traits equally.

  • Multifactorial Characters

    Phenotypes influenced by both genetic and environmental factors, such as height or skin color, where multiple genes and external conditions collectively determine the trait.