Non-Mendelian Genetics definitions Flashcards
Related flashcards
Terms in this set (13)
Phenotype
Observable traits of an organism resulting from the interaction of its genetic makeup and environmental influences.
Polygenic Inheritance
A single phenotype is influenced by multiple genes, each contributing to the trait's variation, such as human skin color or height.
Gene
A segment of DNA that encodes functional products, typically proteins, influencing specific traits or functions in an organism.
Allele
A variant form of a gene at a specific locus on a chromosome, responsible for different traits.
ABO Blood Groups
A classification system for human blood based on the presence or absence of antigens A and B on red blood cells, determined by a single gene with three alleles: IA, IB, and i.
Skin Pigmentation
The result of polygenic inheritance where multiple genes contribute to the production of melanin, determining the color of human skin.
Pleiotropic Genetic Disorder
A pleiotropic genetic disorder involves a single gene mutation that results in multiple, diverse phenotypic effects throughout the body.
Pleiotropy
A single gene influences multiple, seemingly unrelated phenotypic traits.
Chromosomal Disorder
A condition caused by abnormalities in chromosome number or structure, leading to multiple phenotypic changes and often affecting various body systems.
Epistasis
When one gene masks or modifies the expression of another gene, affecting the phenotype.
Incomplete Dominance
When two alleles blend to produce an intermediate phenotype, neither allele is completely dominant over the other.
Codominance
When both alleles in a heterozygote are fully expressed, resulting in offspring with a phenotype that shows both traits equally.
Multifactorial Characters
Phenotypes influenced by both genetic and environmental factors, such as height or skin color, where multiple genes and external conditions collectively determine the trait.