Non-Random Mating exam Flashcards

Non-Random Mating exam
  • Non-random mating

    Occurs when certain genotypes are more likely to mate, affecting genotype frequencies without altering allele frequencies.

  • What is inbreeding?

    A form of non-random mating that increases homozygosity by mating between relatives.

  • Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium

    A principle stating that allele and genotype frequencies in a population will remain constant in the absence of evolutionary influences.

  • Does non-random mating cause evolution?

    No, it affects genotype frequencies but does not alter allele frequencies, thus not causing evolution.

  • Inbreeding depression

    A reduction in fitness due to the expression of deleterious recessive alleles in homozygous individuals.

  • What is homozygosity?

    A measure of how many homozygotes are present in a population.

  • Sexual selection

    A form of natural selection where certain traits increase an individual's chances of mating.

  • How does non-random mating affect Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium?

    It disrupts Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium by altering genotype frequencies.

  • Deleterious recessive alleles

    Harmful alleles that can cause a decrease in fitness when expressed in a homozygous state.

  • What is required for allele frequencies to change?

    Natural selection is required to change allele frequencies and drive evolutionary change.

  • Proximity

    A factor that often leads to non-random mating as organisms are more likely to mate with those nearby.

  • What is the effect of inbreeding on homozygosity?

    Increases homozygosity in the population.

  • Wind pollination

    A seemingly random process where pollen is distributed by the wind, but still limited by distance.

  • How does inbreeding lead to inbreeding depression?

    By increasing the likelihood of homozygous deleterious recessive alleles, reducing fitness.

  • Genotype frequencies

    The proportion of different genotypes in a population.

  • What is the misconception about non-random mating?

    It is not the same as sexual selection; non-random mating assumes all alleles are passed on, just not randomly paired.

  • Fitness

    The ability of an organism to survive and reproduce, passing on its genes to the next generation.

  • What happens to rare recessive alleles in inbreeding?

    They are more likely to be paired together, exposing deleterious phenotypes.

  • Natural selection

    The process where organisms better adapted to their environment tend to survive and produce more offspring.

  • How does non-random mating affect allele frequencies?

    It does not affect allele frequencies directly; natural selection is needed for that.

  • Population dynamics

    The study of how and why populations change over time.

  • What is the role of natural selection in non-random mating?

    Natural selection can act on the increased homozygosity to change allele frequencies and drive evolution.

  • What is the main assumption of Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium?

    Random mating among individuals in the population.

  • How does proximity influence non-random mating?

    Organisms are more likely to mate with those that are geographically closer.

  • What is the effect of non-random mating on a population?

    It pushes the population out of Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium by altering genotype frequencies.