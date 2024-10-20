Non-Random Mating quiz #2 Flashcards
Non-Random Mating quiz #2
Which of the following is not a result of inbreeding: increased homozygosity, inbreeding depression, increased allele frequency, or expression of deleterious recessive alleles?
Increased allele frequency is not a result of inbreeding; inbreeding affects genotype frequencies but not allele frequencies.What is assortative mating?
Assortative mating is a form of non-random mating where individuals with similar genotypes or phenotypes are more likely to mate with each other.How does non-random mating affect Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium?
Non-random mating disrupts Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium by altering genotype frequencies without changing allele frequencies.What is inbreeding depression?
Inbreeding depression is a reduction in fitness due to increased homozygosity and the expression of deleterious recessive alleles.Why does non-random mating not cause evolution?
Non-random mating does not cause evolution because it does not change allele frequencies, which are necessary for evolutionary change.What is the primary consequence of inbreeding in a population?
The primary consequence of inbreeding is increased homozygosity, leading to a higher likelihood of deleterious recessive alleles being expressed.How does proximity influence non-random mating?
Proximity influences non-random mating because organisms are more likely to mate with those nearby, often leading to mating between relatives.What is the difference between non-random mating and sexual selection?
Non-random mating involves the pairing of genotypes without altering allele frequencies, while sexual selection involves the ability to obtain mates and pass alleles on.Why are rare recessive alleles more likely to be expressed in inbreeding populations?
Rare recessive alleles are more likely to be expressed in inbreeding populations due to increased homozygosity, which pairs recessive alleles together.What role does natural selection play in populations affected by non-random mating?
Natural selection can change allele frequencies in populations affected by non-random mating, leading to evolutionary change after genotype frequencies are altered.