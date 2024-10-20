Nonvascular Plants quiz Flashcards
Related flashcards
Terms in this set (15)
What is the dominant life cycle stage in bryophytes?
The gametophyte is the dominant life cycle stage in bryophytes.
What is the function of the antheridia in nonvascular plants?
The antheridia produce sperm in nonvascular plants.
What term describes plants that have both archegonia and antheridia on the same gametophyte?
Monoecious.
What are rhizoids and how do they differ from roots?
Rhizoids are root-like structures in nonvascular plants that lack vascular tissue.
What is the role of the sporophyte in nonvascular plants?
The sporophyte produces spores and is attached to the gametophyte for nutrient absorption.
What structure in the sporophyte contains the sporangium?
The capsule contains the sporangium in the sporophyte.
What is the protonema in the life cycle of nonvascular plants?
The protonema is an early structure that develops from the spore and grows into the gametophyte.
What is the function of the gametangia in nonvascular plants?
The gametangia produce gametes in nonvascular plants.
What is the difference between dioecious and monoecious plants?
Dioecious plants have separate male and female gametophytes, while monoecious plants have both on the same gametophyte.
What is required for fertilization in bryophytes?
Water is required to move the sperm to the egg for fertilization in bryophytes.
What is the role of the foot in the sporophyte of nonvascular plants?
The foot attaches the sporophyte to the gametophyte and absorbs nutrients.
What is the function of the seta in the sporophyte?
The seta transports nutrients from the gametophyte to the capsule in the sporophyte.
What is the term for the female gametangia in nonvascular plants?
Archegonia.
What is the term for the male gametangia in nonvascular plants?
Antheridia.
What is the significance of nonvascular plants lacking vascular tissue?
Nonvascular plants lack vascular tissue, which limits their size and the complexity of their structures like leaves and roots.