Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Nonvascular Plants quiz Flashcards

Back
Nonvascular Plants quiz
How well do you know this?
1/15

  • What is the dominant life cycle stage in bryophytes?

    The gametophyte is the dominant life cycle stage in bryophytes.

  • What is the function of the antheridia in nonvascular plants?

    The antheridia produce sperm in nonvascular plants.

  • What term describes plants that have both archegonia and antheridia on the same gametophyte?

    Monoecious.

  • What are rhizoids and how do they differ from roots?

    Rhizoids are root-like structures in nonvascular plants that lack vascular tissue.

  • What is the role of the sporophyte in nonvascular plants?

    The sporophyte produces spores and is attached to the gametophyte for nutrient absorption.

  • What structure in the sporophyte contains the sporangium?

    The capsule contains the sporangium in the sporophyte.

  • What is the protonema in the life cycle of nonvascular plants?

    The protonema is an early structure that develops from the spore and grows into the gametophyte.

  • What is the function of the gametangia in nonvascular plants?

    The gametangia produce gametes in nonvascular plants.

  • What is the difference between dioecious and monoecious plants?

    Dioecious plants have separate male and female gametophytes, while monoecious plants have both on the same gametophyte.

  • What is required for fertilization in bryophytes?

    Water is required to move the sperm to the egg for fertilization in bryophytes.

  • What is the role of the foot in the sporophyte of nonvascular plants?

    The foot attaches the sporophyte to the gametophyte and absorbs nutrients.

  • What is the function of the seta in the sporophyte?

    The seta transports nutrients from the gametophyte to the capsule in the sporophyte.

  • What is the term for the female gametangia in nonvascular plants?

    Archegonia.

  • What is the term for the male gametangia in nonvascular plants?

    Antheridia.

  • What is the significance of nonvascular plants lacking vascular tissue?

    Nonvascular plants lack vascular tissue, which limits their size and the complexity of their structures like leaves and roots.