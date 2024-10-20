Nucleic Acids quiz Flashcards
Nucleic Acids quiz
- What are the two main groups of nitrogenous bases in nucleic acids?The two main groups of nitrogenous bases are pyrimidines and purines.
- Which nitrogenous bases are classified as pyrimidines?Cytosine, thymine, and uracil are classified as pyrimidines.
- Which nitrogenous bases are classified as purines?Adenine and guanine are classified as purines.
- What is the primary function of DNA?The primary function of DNA is to store genetic or hereditary information.
- What type of bond links nucleotides together in a nucleic acid polymer?Phosphodiester bonds link nucleotides together in a nucleic acid polymer.
- What is the structural difference between DNA and RNA?DNA is double-stranded forming a double helix, while RNA is usually single-stranded.
- Which nitrogenous base is found only in DNA and not in RNA?Thymine is found only in DNA.
- Which nitrogenous base is found only in RNA and not in DNA?Uracil is found only in RNA.
- What is the directionality of the sugar-phosphate backbone in nucleic acids?The sugar-phosphate backbone has a 5' end with a free phosphate group and a 3' end with a free hydroxyl group.
- What type of bond forms between nitrogenous base pairs in DNA?Hydrogen bonds form between nitrogenous base pairs in DNA.
- What does it mean for DNA strands to be antiparallel?Antiparallel means that the two DNA strands run in opposite directions, one from 5' to 3' and the other from 3' to 5'.
- What is the base pairing rule in DNA?In DNA, adenine (A) pairs with thymine (T), and cytosine (C) pairs with guanine (G).
- What is the primary function of RNA?One primary function of RNA is to act as a template for synthesizing proteins.
- What is the process called that links nucleotides together to form nucleic acids?The process is called dehydration synthesis.
- What is the significance of the 5' and 3' ends in nucleic acids?The 5' end has a free phosphate group, and the 3' end has a free hydroxyl group, indicating the directionality of the nucleic acid.