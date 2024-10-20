Origin of Life quiz #2 Flashcards
Origin of Life quiz #2
What were some of the earliest forms of life on Earth?
The earliest forms of life on Earth were simple, single-celled organisms, likely resembling bacteria and archaea.Were there any eukaryotic cells on Earth 1.5 billion years ago?
Yes, eukaryotic cells are believed to have appeared around 1.5 billion years ago.Where do all cells come from?
All cells come from pre-existing cells through the process of cell division.Why were only anaerobic organisms able to live during the first 2 billion years on Earth?
Anaerobic organisms thrived because Earth's early atmosphere lacked oxygen, making it inhospitable for aerobic life.What is the evidence that supports the autogenic hypothesis?
The autogenic hypothesis is supported by the ability of organic molecules to form spontaneously under early Earth conditions, as demonstrated by experiments like the Miller-Urey experiment.What happens to organisms after they die?
After organisms die, their bodies decompose, and nutrients are recycled back into the ecosystem.Which of the following organisms was most likely the most recent common ancestor of all animals? A) Bacteria B) Archaea C) Protists D) Cyanobacteria
C) ProtistsWhat are the first organisms (colonizers) on this land?
The first colonizers on land were likely simple plants and fungi, such as mosses and lichens.What is the RNA world hypothesis?
The RNA world hypothesis suggests that early life was based on RNA, which acted as both a catalyst and genetic material.How did the Miller-Urey experiment contribute to our understanding of the origin of life?
The Miller-Urey experiment demonstrated that amino acids could form under conditions simulating early Earth, supporting the idea of abiotic synthesis of organic molecules.