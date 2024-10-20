Osmosis Definition Flashcards
Tonicity
The relative concentration of solutes in a solution compared to another solution, determining the direction of water movement across a semipermeable membrane.
Hypotonic
A solution with a lower solute concentration compared to another solution, causing water to move into the area with higher solute concentration through osmosis.
Isotonic
A solution where the solute concentration is equal inside and outside the cell, resulting in no net movement of water across the cell membrane.
Hypertonic
A solution with a higher solute concentration outside the cell, causing water to move out of the cell, leading to cell shrinkage.
Solute
A substance dissolved in a solvent, forming a solution, and determining the solution's concentration.
Concentration
The amount of solute in a given volume of solution, determining the direction of water movement via osmosis.
Osmosis
The movement of water across a semipermeable membrane from a region of low solute concentration to a region of high solute concentration.
Semipermeable Membrane
A barrier that allows certain molecules or ions to pass through it by diffusion and occasionally specialized processes, while blocking others based on size, charge, or solubility.
Solution
