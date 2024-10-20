Skip to main content
Osmosis Definition Flashcards

Osmosis Definition
  • Tonicity

    The relative concentration of solutes in a solution compared to another solution, determining the direction of water movement across a semipermeable membrane.

  • Hypotonic

    A solution with a lower solute concentration compared to another solution, causing water to move into the area with higher solute concentration through osmosis.

  • Isotonic

    A solution where the solute concentration is equal inside and outside the cell, resulting in no net movement of water across the cell membrane.

  • Hypertonic

    A solution with a higher solute concentration outside the cell, causing water to move out of the cell, leading to cell shrinkage.

  • Solute

    A substance dissolved in a solvent, forming a solution, and determining the solution's concentration.

  • Concentration

    The amount of solute in a given volume of solution, determining the direction of water movement via osmosis.

  • Osmosis

    The movement of water across a semipermeable membrane from a region of low solute concentration to a region of high solute concentration.

  • Semipermeable Membrane

    A barrier that allows certain molecules or ions to pass through it by diffusion and occasionally specialized processes, while blocking others based on size, charge, or solubility.

  • Solution

