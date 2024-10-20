Osmosis quiz Flashcards
Osmosis quiz
- What is osmosis?Osmosis is the diffusion of water across a semi-permeable membrane.
- In which direction does water move during osmosis?Water moves from hypotonic solutions towards hypertonic solutions.
- What does it mean for a solution to be hypotonic?A hypotonic solution has a lower solute concentration and a higher water concentration.
- What does it mean for a solution to be hypertonic?A hypertonic solution has a higher solute concentration and a lower water concentration.
- Why do animal cells not prefer hypotonic environments?Animal cells do not have a cell wall, making them susceptible to lysis or bursting in hypotonic environments.
- Why do plant cells prefer hypotonic environments?Plant cells have a cell wall that prevents lysis and maximizes turgor pressure, which is preferred for their structure.
- What happens to a cell in an isotonic environment?In an isotonic environment, water enters and exits the cell at equal rates, so the cell size does not change.
- What is crenation?Crenation is the process where animal cells shrivel up due to water loss in a hypertonic environment.
- What is plasmolysis?Plasmolysis is the process where plant cells lose water and shrink in a hypertonic environment.
- What is the role of a semi-permeable membrane in osmosis?A semi-permeable membrane allows some substances to pass through while blocking others, facilitating osmosis.
- How does osmosis differ from simple diffusion?Osmosis specifically involves the movement of water, whereas simple diffusion involves the movement of small uncharged molecules.
- What is turgor pressure?Turgor pressure is the pressure of water inside the cell against the cell wall, which is maximized in hypotonic environments.
- What happens to a cell in a hypertonic environment?In a hypertonic environment, water exits the cell, causing it to dehydrate and shrink.
- What is the main difference between simple diffusion and facilitated diffusion?Simple diffusion does not require a transport protein, while facilitated diffusion requires a transport protein to move charged molecules.
- Why is no energy required for passive transport?No energy is required for passive transport because molecules move down their concentration gradient from high to low concentration.
- What term describes a solution with a higher solute concentration outside the cell compared to inside?Hypertonic.
- In osmosis, which direction does water move relative to solute concentration?Water moves from an area of low solute concentration to an area of high solute concentration.
- What happens to a cell placed in a hypertonic solution?The cell will shrivel as water moves out of the cell.
- What is the term for a solution with equal solute concentration inside and outside the cell?Isotonic.
- What term describes a solution with a lower solute concentration outside the cell compared to inside?Hypotonic.
- What happens to a cell placed in a hypotonic solution?The cell will swell as water moves into the cell.
- What is the process called where water moves across a semipermeable membrane?Osmosis.
- In the context of osmosis, what does the term 'tonicity' refer to?Tonicity refers to the relative concentration of solutes in the solution outside the cell compared to inside the cell.
- What is the solute concentration inside a red blood cell if the outside solution is 10% solute and the inside is 0.1% solute?The inside of the red blood cell has a 0.1% solute concentration.
- What is the expected movement of water if the outside solution is 10% solute and the inside of the cell is 0.1% solute?Water will move out of the cell towards the higher solute concentration outside.
- What is the expected movement of water if the outside solution is 10% solute and the inside of the cell is 75% solute?Water will move into the cell towards the higher solute concentration inside.
- What is the term for the process where water moves to dilute a high concentration solution?Osmosis.
- What happens to a cell in an isotonic solution?The cell remains the same size as there is no net movement of water.
- What is the solute concentration outside the cell if the cytoplasm has 20% solute and the exterior solution has 80% solute?The exterior solution has 80% solute concentration.
- What is the term for the movement of water from regions of low solute concentration to regions of high solute concentration?Osmosis.