Osmosis quiz Flashcards

What is osmosis? Osmosis is the diffusion of water across a semi-permeable membrane.

In which direction does water move during osmosis? Water moves from hypotonic solutions towards hypertonic solutions.

What does it mean for a solution to be hypotonic? A hypotonic solution has a lower solute concentration and a higher water concentration.

What does it mean for a solution to be hypertonic? A hypertonic solution has a higher solute concentration and a lower water concentration.

Why do animal cells not prefer hypotonic environments? Animal cells do not have a cell wall, making them susceptible to lysis or bursting in hypotonic environments.

Why do plant cells prefer hypotonic environments? Plant cells have a cell wall that prevents lysis and maximizes turgor pressure, which is preferred for their structure.

What happens to a cell in an isotonic environment? In an isotonic environment, water enters and exits the cell at equal rates, so the cell size does not change.

What is crenation? Crenation is the process where animal cells shrivel up due to water loss in a hypertonic environment.

What is plasmolysis? Plasmolysis is the process where plant cells lose water and shrink in a hypertonic environment.

What is the role of a semi-permeable membrane in osmosis? A semi-permeable membrane allows some substances to pass through while blocking others, facilitating osmosis.

How does osmosis differ from simple diffusion? Osmosis specifically involves the movement of water, whereas simple diffusion involves the movement of small uncharged molecules.

What is turgor pressure? Turgor pressure is the pressure of water inside the cell against the cell wall, which is maximized in hypotonic environments.

What happens to a cell in a hypertonic environment? In a hypertonic environment, water exits the cell, causing it to dehydrate and shrink.

What is the main difference between simple diffusion and facilitated diffusion? Simple diffusion does not require a transport protein, while facilitated diffusion requires a transport protein to move charged molecules.

Why is no energy required for passive transport? No energy is required for passive transport because molecules move down their concentration gradient from high to low concentration.

What term describes a solution with a higher solute concentration outside the cell compared to inside? Hypertonic.

In osmosis, which direction does water move relative to solute concentration? Water moves from an area of low solute concentration to an area of high solute concentration.

What happens to a cell placed in a hypertonic solution? The cell will shrivel as water moves out of the cell.

What is the term for a solution with equal solute concentration inside and outside the cell? Isotonic.

What term describes a solution with a lower solute concentration outside the cell compared to inside? Hypotonic.

What happens to a cell placed in a hypotonic solution? The cell will swell as water moves into the cell.

What is the process called where water moves across a semipermeable membrane? Osmosis.

In the context of osmosis, what does the term 'tonicity' refer to? Tonicity refers to the relative concentration of solutes in the solution outside the cell compared to inside the cell.

What is the solute concentration inside a red blood cell if the outside solution is 10% solute and the inside is 0.1% solute? The inside of the red blood cell has a 0.1% solute concentration.

What is the expected movement of water if the outside solution is 10% solute and the inside of the cell is 0.1% solute? Water will move out of the cell towards the higher solute concentration outside.

What is the expected movement of water if the outside solution is 10% solute and the inside of the cell is 75% solute? Water will move into the cell towards the higher solute concentration inside.

What is the term for the process where water moves to dilute a high concentration solution? Osmosis.

What happens to a cell in an isotonic solution? The cell remains the same size as there is no net movement of water.

What is the solute concentration outside the cell if the cytoplasm has 20% solute and the exterior solution has 80% solute? The exterior solution has 80% solute concentration.