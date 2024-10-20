Passive vs. Active Transport quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 26 ) Hide definitions

What are the three types of membrane transport proteins involved in passive and active transport? The three types of membrane transport proteins are uniporters, symporters, and antiporters.

How does a uniporter function in membrane transport? A uniporter transports one molecule at a time in one direction across the membrane.

What distinguishes a symporter from other membrane transport proteins? A symporter co-transports two or more molecules in the same direction across the membrane.

What is the key characteristic of an antiporter in membrane transport? An antiporter co-transports two or more molecules in opposite directions across the membrane.

Define osmosis in the context of passive transport. Osmosis is the passive diffusion of water across a semi-permeable membrane without requiring energy.

What does the term 'tonicity' refer to in biological membranes? Tonicity refers to the relative concentration of solutes in a solution compared to another solution.

Explain the term 'facilitated diffusion'. Facilitated diffusion is a type of passive transport where molecules move across the membrane through transport proteins without energy input.

What is the difference between passive transport and active transport? Passive transport does not require energy and moves molecules down their concentration gradient, while active transport requires energy to move molecules against their concentration gradient.

What is the significance of the concentration gradient in membrane transport? The concentration gradient drives the movement of molecules in passive transport and is overcome by energy input in active transport.

How do symporters and antiporters differ in their transport mechanisms? Symporters transport molecules in the same direction, while antiporters transport molecules in opposite directions.

Does passive transport move substances down their concentration gradient? Yes, passive transport moves substances down their concentration gradient without requiring energy.

What type of transport is ATP dependent? Active transport is ATP dependent.

Can active transport occur without transport proteins? No, active transport always requires transport proteins.

What type of transport can utilize transport proteins but does not require them? Passive transport can utilize transport proteins but does not require them.

Which type of transporter moves two molecules in the same direction and requires ATP? A symporter is a type of transporter that moves two molecules in the same direction and requires ATP.

Does passive transport require cell-to-cell communication? No, passive transport does not require cell-to-cell communication.

What is the term for the energy currency used in active transport? The energy currency used in active transport is ATP (Adenosine Triphosphate).

What is facilitated diffusion? Facilitated diffusion is a type of passive transport that uses transport proteins to move substances down their concentration gradient.

What is the role of transport proteins in passive transport? Transport proteins facilitate the movement of substances down their concentration gradient in passive transport.

What is the concentration gradient? The concentration gradient is the difference in the concentration of a substance across a space or membrane.

What type of transport is involved in moving substances against their concentration gradient? Active transport is involved in moving substances against their concentration gradient.