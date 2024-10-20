Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Pedigrees definitions Flashcards

Back
Pedigrees definitions
How well do you know this?
1/17

  • Pedigree

    A chart depicting family relationships and phenotypes across generations, using circles for females, squares for males, and shading to indicate affected individuals.

  • Phenotype

    Observable traits or characteristics of an organism, resulting from the interaction of its genetic makeup and environmental influences.

  • Generations

    Sequential stages in a family lineage used to track phenotypes and genetic traits over time, often depicted in pedigree charts.

  • Circles

    Circles in pedigrees represent females, with shaded circles indicating affected individuals possessing the phenotype of interest.

  • Females

    In pedigrees, circles represent individuals who can bear offspring and are typically the homogametic sex, possessing two of the same type of sex chromosome (XX in humans).

  • Squares

    Symbols in pedigrees representing males, with shaded squares indicating affected individuals possessing the phenotype of interest.

  • Males

    Squares in pedigrees representing individuals with XY chromosomes, typically denoting the male sex in genetic tracking.

  • Affected Individuals

    Individuals in a pedigree chart who exhibit the phenotype of interest, indicated by shaded or colored shapes.

  • Horizontal Lines

    Lines connecting two shapes in a pedigree chart, representing mating parents.

  • Mating Parents

    Horizontal lines in a pedigree chart that connect a male and a female, indicating they have produced offspring together.

  • Vertical Lines

    Vertical lines in pedigrees connect parents to their offspring, indicating generational relationships and lineage within the family tree.

  • Offspring

    Progeny resulting from the reproductive process of two parent organisms, often tracked in pedigrees to study inheritance patterns.

  • Symbols in pedigrees

    Circles represent females, squares represent males; shaded shapes indicate affected individuals; horizontal lines connect mating parents, vertical lines connect parents to offspring.

  • Connections

    Horizontal lines link mating parents, while vertical lines connect parents to offspring in pedigrees, illustrating family relationships and inheritance patterns across generations.

  • Siblings

    Individuals who share the same biological parents, depicted as connected by vertical lines from a common horizontal line in a pedigree chart.

  • Genetic Disorder

    A genetic disorder is a disease caused by abnormalities in an individual's DNA, which can be inherited and tracked through family pedigrees.

  • Karyotype

    A visual representation of an individual's complete set of chromosomes, arranged and classified by size, shape, and number, used to detect chromosomal abnormalities.