Pedigrees quiz Flashcards

Pedigrees quiz

Pedigrees quiz
  • How are pedigrees typically read?

    Pedigrees are typically read from the top to the bottom, starting from the first generation.

  • What does an unshaded square represent in a pedigree?

    An unshaded square represents an unaffected male.

  • What does a shaded circle represent in a pedigree?

    A shaded circle represents an affected female.

  • What is the F1 generation in a pedigree?

    The F1 generation is the first generation of children.

  • What is the F2 generation in a pedigree?

    The F2 generation is the generation that is the children of the F1 generation.

  • What can be tracked over multiple generations to identify the inheritance pattern?

    A specific family trait or disorder can be tracked over multiple generations to identify the inheritance pattern.

  • What does the term 'autosomal' refer to in genetics?

    The term 'autosomal' refers to chromosomes that are not sex chromosomes.

  • What is the significance of vertical connections in a pedigree?

    Vertical connections in a pedigree indicate parent-offspring relationships.

  • What does the P generation represent in a pedigree?

    The P generation represents the very first generation in a pedigree.

  • What does it mean if two individuals are vertically connected to the same set of parents in a pedigree?

    If two individuals are vertically connected to the same set of parents, it means they are siblings.