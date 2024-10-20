Skip to main content
pH Scale definitions Flashcards

pH Scale definitions
  • Base

    A substance with a pH above 7 that decreases hydrogen ion concentration by accepting hydrogen ions from a solution.

  • pH

    A measure of a solution's acidity or basicity, ranging from 0 to 14, where 7 is neutral, values below 7 are acidic, and values above 7 are basic.

  • Neutral Solution

    A solution with a pH of 7, indicating equal concentrations of hydrogen ions (H⁺) and hydroxide ions (OH⁻).

  • Acid

    A substance that donates hydrogen ions (H⁺) to a solution, resulting in a pH less than 7.

  • Buffer

    A substance that maintains pH stability by accepting excess hydrogen ions in acidic solutions and donating hydrogen ions in basic solutions.

  • Hydroxide Ion

    A negatively charged ion (OH⁻) formed when a base dissociates in water, increasing the solution's pH by reducing hydrogen ion concentration.

  • Concentration

    The amount of a substance in a given volume of solution, often measured in moles per liter (M).

  • Acidic Solution

    A solution with a pH less than 7, indicating a higher concentration of hydrogen ions.

  • Basic Solution

    A solution with a pH above 7, characterized by a lower concentration of hydrogen ions and the ability to accept hydrogen ions from the solution.