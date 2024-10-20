Phases of Mitosis definitions Flashcards
Mitosis
The asexual process where a diploid somatic cell divides its nucleus and genetic material to produce two genetically identical diploid daughter cells.
Somatic Cell
A non-reproductive cell in a multicellular organism, containing a diploid set of chromosomes, and undergoing mitosis for growth and repair.
Diploid Cell
A cell containing two complete sets of chromosomes, one from each parent, typically found in somatic cells and resulting from mitosis.
Prophase
The phase where chromatin condenses into visible chromosomes, the mitotic spindle begins to form, and the nucleolus disappears.
Prometaphase
The nuclear envelope breaks down, allowing spindle fibers to attach to chromosomes, facilitating their movement.
Metaphase
The phase of mitosis where chromosomes align at the cell's equator, ensuring they are evenly distributed before being separated into daughter cells.
Anaphase
The phase of mitosis where sister chromatids are pulled apart to opposite poles of the cell by shortening spindle fibers.
Telophase
The final phase of mitosis where two new nuclei form, chromosomes decondense, and the nuclear envelope reassembles, preparing the cell for cytokinesis.
Mitotic Spindle
A structure composed of microtubules that segregates chromosomes into daughter cells during mitosis by attaching to chromosomes and pulling them apart.
Kinetochore Microtubules
Microtubules that attach to chromosomes at the centromere, facilitating their movement and segregation to opposite poles during mitosis.
Nonkinetochore Microtubules
Microtubules that elongate to push cell poles apart during mitosis, aiding in cell division without attaching to chromosomes.
Metaphase Plate
The cell's equatorial plane where chromosomes align during metaphase, ensuring equal separation into daughter cells during anaphase.
Sister Chromatids
Identical copies of a chromosome connected by a centromere, formed during DNA replication, and separated during cell division to ensure each daughter cell receives an exact copy.
Equator
The imaginary line where chromosomes align during metaphase, ensuring equal separation into daughter cells.
Actin Filaments
Thin, flexible protein strands crucial for cell movement, shape, and division, forming part of the cytoskeleton and interacting with myosin for muscle contraction and other cellular processes.