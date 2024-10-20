Phases of Mitosis definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Phases of Mitosis definitions

Phases of Mitosis definitions
  • Mitosis

    The asexual process where a diploid somatic cell divides its nucleus and genetic material to produce two genetically identical diploid daughter cells.

  • Somatic Cell

    A non-reproductive cell in a multicellular organism, containing a diploid set of chromosomes, and undergoing mitosis for growth and repair.

  • Diploid Cell

    A cell containing two complete sets of chromosomes, one from each parent, typically found in somatic cells and resulting from mitosis.

  • Prophase

    The phase where chromatin condenses into visible chromosomes, the mitotic spindle begins to form, and the nucleolus disappears.

  • Prometaphase

    The nuclear envelope breaks down, allowing spindle fibers to attach to chromosomes, facilitating their movement.

  • Metaphase

    The phase of mitosis where chromosomes align at the cell's equator, ensuring they are evenly distributed before being separated into daughter cells.

  • Anaphase

    The phase of mitosis where sister chromatids are pulled apart to opposite poles of the cell by shortening spindle fibers.

  • Telophase

    The final phase of mitosis where two new nuclei form, chromosomes decondense, and the nuclear envelope reassembles, preparing the cell for cytokinesis.

  • Mitotic Spindle

    A structure composed of microtubules that segregates chromosomes into daughter cells during mitosis by attaching to chromosomes and pulling them apart.

  • Kinetochore Microtubules

    Microtubules that attach to chromosomes at the centromere, facilitating their movement and segregation to opposite poles during mitosis.

  • Nonkinetochore Microtubules

    Microtubules that elongate to push cell poles apart during mitosis, aiding in cell division without attaching to chromosomes.

  • Metaphase Plate

    The cell's equatorial plane where chromosomes align during metaphase, ensuring equal separation into daughter cells during anaphase.

  • Sister Chromatids

    Identical copies of a chromosome connected by a centromere, formed during DNA replication, and separated during cell division to ensure each daughter cell receives an exact copy.

  • Equator

    The imaginary line where chromosomes align during metaphase, ensuring equal separation into daughter cells.

  • Actin Filaments

    Thin, flexible protein strands crucial for cell movement, shape, and division, forming part of the cytoskeleton and interacting with myosin for muscle contraction and other cellular processes.