Phases of Mitosis quiz Flashcards
Terms in this set (14)
What is the first phase of mitosis and what key events occur during this phase?
The first phase of mitosis is prophase, during which chromatin condenses into distinct chromosomes, the nucleolus disappears, and the mitotic spindle begins to form as centrosomes move to opposite poles.
How can you remember the order of the phases of mitosis using metaphase as a reference point?
Metaphase is the middle phase, with two phases (prophase and prometaphase) before it and two phases (anaphase and telophase) after it.
What happens to the chromosomes during metaphase?
During metaphase, chromosomes align in the middle of the cell on the metaphase plate in a single file row.
What is the significance of the 'a' in anaphase?
The 'a' in anaphase stands for 'apart,' indicating that sister chromatids are pulled apart towards opposite ends of the cell.
What key events occur during telophase?
During telophase, chromosomes begin to unwind back into chromatin, the nucleolus and nuclear envelope reform, and the mitotic spindle breaks down, resulting in two nuclei.
What is the role of the mitotic spindle during mitosis?
The mitotic spindle, formed by centrosomes, is responsible for moving chromosomes during mitosis.
What is the function of the centromere during mitosis?
The centromere is the region where sister chromatids are linked together, playing a crucial role in chromosome movement.
What happens to the nucleolus during prophase?
The nucleolus disappears during prophase, halting ribosome synthesis.
What is the metaphase plate?
The metaphase plate is the equatorial plane where chromosomes align during metaphase.
What is the final phase of mitosis and how can you remember it?
The final phase of mitosis is telophase, remembered by the 't' in telophase standing for 'tail end.'
What is the difference between centromeres and centrosomes?
Centromeres are the regions where sister chromatids are linked, while centrosomes are structures that form the mitotic spindle.
What occurs during prometaphase?
During prometaphase, the nuclear envelope breaks down and microtubules attach to kinetochores on chromosomes.
What is the significance of the 'pro' in prophase and prometaphase?
The 'pro' in prophase and prometaphase means 'before,' indicating these phases occur before metaphase.
What is the role of the mitotic spindle during anaphase?
During anaphase, the mitotic spindle shortens to pull sister chromatids apart and lengthens to stretch the cell.