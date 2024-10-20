Photorespiration definitions Flashcards
Photorespiration
A process in plants where Rubisco binds oxygen instead of carbon dioxide, leading to ATP and NADPH waste and carbon loss, typically occurring when stomata are closed and oxygen levels are high.
Rubisco
An enzyme that catalyzes the first major step of carbon fixation in the Calvin cycle, binding CO₂ to RuBP, but can also bind O₂, leading to photorespiration.
RUBP
A five-carbon sugar molecule that acts as a substrate for Rubisco in the Calvin cycle, facilitating the fixation of carbon dioxide to produce glucose.
Light Reactions
The initial phase of photosynthesis where light energy is converted into chemical energy, producing ATP, NADPH, and oxygen.