Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Photorespiration exam Flashcards

Back
Photorespiration exam
How well do you know this?
1/28

  • Photorespiration

    A process in plants that occurs under hot conditions when stomata close, leading to the production of carbon dioxide and wasting ATP and NADPH.

  • What happens to stomata in hot environments?

    Stomata close to prevent dehydration, which also prevents gas exchange.

  • RuBisCo

    An enzyme that binds oxygen to RuBP during photorespiration instead of carbon dioxide.

  • Why is photorespiration considered inefficient?

    It counteracts the carbon fixation process, wasting ATP and NADPH, and produces carbon dioxide instead of glucose.

  • Stomata

    Openings in plant leaves that control gas exchange and water loss.

  • What is the main difference between photosynthesis and photorespiration?

    Photosynthesis consumes carbon dioxide to produce glucose, while photorespiration produces carbon dioxide and wastes energy.

  • RuBP

    A molecule that binds with carbon dioxide during the Calvin cycle or with oxygen during photorespiration.

  • What triggers the closing of stomata?

    Hot temperatures to prevent water loss through evaporation.

  • Calvin Cycle

    The Calvin cycle is a process in photosynthesis that fixes carbon dioxide to produce G3P, which can be further utilized to synthesize glucose and other carbohydrates.

  • What happens to oxygen levels when stomata are closed?

    Oxygen levels increase inside the plant because it cannot diffuse out.

  • ATP and NADPH

    Energy molecules produced in the light reactions of photosynthesis and wasted during photorespiration.

  • How does photorespiration affect carbon dioxide levels inside the plant?

    Carbon dioxide levels decrease because it cannot enter the plant when stomata are closed.

  • Gas Exchange

    The process of carbon dioxide entering and oxygen leaving the plant through stomata.

  • What is the role of Rubisco in photorespiration?

    Rubisco binds oxygen to RuBP instead of carbon dioxide, leading to photorespiration.

  • Mesophyll Tissue

    The inner tissue of a leaf where photosynthesis and gas exchange occur.

  • What happens to water molecules when stomata are open?

    Water molecules can diffuse out of the plant through evaporation.

  • Carbon Fixation

    The process of converting carbon dioxide into organic compounds during photosynthesis.

  • Why do plants close their stomata in hot environments?

    To prevent dehydration and water loss through evaporation.

  • Light Reactions

    The phase of photosynthesis where light energy is converted into ATP and NADPH.

  • What is the consequence of RuBisCo binding oxygen instead of carbon dioxide?

    It leads to photorespiration, wasting energy and producing carbon dioxide.

  • Dehydration

    The loss of water from a plant, which can be prevented by closing stomata.

  • What is the relationship between photorespiration and photosynthesis?

    Photorespiration competes with photosynthesis by using up resources and producing carbon dioxide.

  • Stroma

    The fluid-filled space inside chloroplasts where the Calvin cycle occurs.

  • How does photorespiration impact glucose production?

    It reduces glucose production by wasting ATP and NADPH and producing carbon dioxide.

  • Evaporation

    The process by which water molecules leave the plant through stomata.

  • What happens to ATP and NADPH during photorespiration?

    They are wasted, making photosynthesis inefficient.

  • Carbon Dioxide

    A gas consumed during photosynthesis and produced during photorespiration.

  • Why is understanding photorespiration important?

    It highlights plant adaptations for managing gas exchange and water loss in varying environments.