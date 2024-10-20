Photorespiration quiz #2 Flashcards
Photorespiration quiz #2
What organelle recycles carbon from phosphoglycolate during photorespiration in plant cells?
The peroxisome is the organelle that recycles carbon from phosphoglycolate during photorespiration in plant cells.What is the main consequence of photorespiration on photosynthesis efficiency?
Photorespiration makes photosynthesis inefficient by wasting ATP and NADPH and producing carbon dioxide instead of glucose.Under what environmental conditions does photorespiration typically occur?
Photorespiration typically occurs under hot conditions when stomata close, leading to decreased carbon dioxide and increased oxygen levels inside the leaf.What enzyme is involved in both photosynthesis and photorespiration?
The enzyme Rubisco is involved in both photosynthesis and photorespiration.How does the closing of stomata affect gas exchange in plants?
Closing of stomata prevents gas exchange by blocking carbon dioxide from entering and oxygen from leaving the plant.What happens to oxygen levels inside a plant when stomata are closed?
Oxygen levels increase inside a plant when stomata are closed because oxygen cannot diffuse out.What is the role of Rubisco in photorespiration?
In photorespiration, Rubisco binds oxygen to RuBP instead of carbon dioxide, leading to the production of phosphoglycolate.Why do plants close their stomata in hot environments?
Plants close their stomata in hot environments to prevent dehydration by reducing water loss through evaporation.What is the effect of high oxygen concentration on Rubisco activity?
High oxygen concentration causes Rubisco to bind oxygen instead of carbon dioxide, initiating photorespiration.What is the relationship between photorespiration and photosynthesis?
Photorespiration counteracts photosynthesis by producing carbon dioxide and wasting energy, making photosynthesis less efficient.