Photorespiration quiz #2 Flashcards

Photorespiration quiz #2

Photorespiration quiz #2
  • What organelle recycles carbon from phosphoglycolate during photorespiration in plant cells?
    The peroxisome is the organelle that recycles carbon from phosphoglycolate during photorespiration in plant cells.
  • What is the main consequence of photorespiration on photosynthesis efficiency?
    Photorespiration makes photosynthesis inefficient by wasting ATP and NADPH and producing carbon dioxide instead of glucose.
  • Under what environmental conditions does photorespiration typically occur?
    Photorespiration typically occurs under hot conditions when stomata close, leading to decreased carbon dioxide and increased oxygen levels inside the leaf.
  • What enzyme is involved in both photosynthesis and photorespiration?
    The enzyme Rubisco is involved in both photosynthesis and photorespiration.
  • How does the closing of stomata affect gas exchange in plants?
    Closing of stomata prevents gas exchange by blocking carbon dioxide from entering and oxygen from leaving the plant.
  • What happens to oxygen levels inside a plant when stomata are closed?
    Oxygen levels increase inside a plant when stomata are closed because oxygen cannot diffuse out.
  • What is the role of Rubisco in photorespiration?
    In photorespiration, Rubisco binds oxygen to RuBP instead of carbon dioxide, leading to the production of phosphoglycolate.
  • Why do plants close their stomata in hot environments?
    Plants close their stomata in hot environments to prevent dehydration by reducing water loss through evaporation.
  • What is the effect of high oxygen concentration on Rubisco activity?
    High oxygen concentration causes Rubisco to bind oxygen instead of carbon dioxide, initiating photorespiration.
  • What is the relationship between photorespiration and photosynthesis?
    Photorespiration counteracts photosynthesis by producing carbon dioxide and wasting energy, making photosynthesis less efficient.