Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Phototropism definitions Flashcards

Back
Phototropism definitions
How well do you know this?
1/10

  • Photoreceptors

    Cells in plants that detect light and initiate growth responses, such as bending towards light, by interacting with hormones like auxin.

  • Auxin

    A plant hormone, indoleacetic acid, that regulates growth by promoting cell elongation, especially in response to light, causing plants to bend towards light sources.

  • Indoleacetic Acid

    It is the chemical name of auxin.

  • Colin D. Wendt Hypothesis

    The hypothesis posits that auxin, a plant hormone, moves from the light-exposed side to the shaded side of a plant, causing cells on the shaded side to elongate more, resulting in the plant bending towards the light.

  • Acid Growth Hypothesis

    Plant cells elongate by pumping protons into the cell wall, loosening it and allowing water influx, driven by auxin, leading to cell expansion and growth towards light.

  • Proton Pumps

    Membrane proteins that transport protons (H⁺ ions) out of cells, creating an electrochemical gradient that facilitates various cellular processes, including nutrient uptake and cell elongation.

  • Aquaporins

    Proteins that form channels in cell membranes, facilitating rapid water transport in and out of cells, crucial for maintaining cellular water balance and enabling processes like plant cell elongation.

  • Signal Transduction

    The process by which a cell converts an external signal into a functional response, involving reception, transduction, and cellular response, often through a cascade of molecular interactions.

  • Ligand

    A molecule that binds to a specific receptor to initiate a cellular response, often involved in signal transduction pathways.

  • Phosphorylation Cascades

    A series of protein activations and deactivations through phosphate group transfers, amplifying cellular signals and leading to specific cellular responses.