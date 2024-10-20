Pigments of Photosynthesis definitions Flashcards
Related flashcards
Terms in this set (9)
Accessory Pigments
Pigments that absorb light wavelengths not absorbed by chlorophyll a, aiding in photosynthesis by capturing additional light energy. Examples include chlorophyll b and carotenoids.
Absorption Spectrum
A graph showing the wavelengths of light absorbed by different pigments, indicating which wavelengths are absorbed and which are not.
Action Spectrum
Graph showing the rate of photosynthesis at different wavelengths, indicating which wavelengths are most effective for the process.
Carotenoids
Accessory pigments that absorb light in the 350-525 nm range, reflecting yellow and orange light, aiding photosynthesis by capturing wavelengths chlorophyll a cannot.
Chlorophyll-a
The primary pigment in photosynthesis, absorbing light mainly in the blue-violet and red wavelengths, crucial for converting light energy into chemical energy.
Chlorophyll-b
An accessory pigment in photosynthesis that absorbs light in the blue and red-orange wavelengths, complementing the absorption spectrum of chlorophyll a.
Wavelengths
The distance between successive peaks of a light wave, determining its color and energy, crucial for understanding light absorption in photosynthesis.
Light Spectrum
Range of electromagnetic radiation visible to the human eye, crucial for photosynthesis, where different pigments absorb specific wavelengths to capture light energy.
Pigments
Molecules that absorb specific wavelengths of light, aiding in photosynthesis by capturing energy from light that the primary pigment, chlorophyll a, cannot absorb.