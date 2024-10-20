Skip to main content
Pigments of Photosynthesis definitions Flashcards

Pigments of Photosynthesis definitions
  • Accessory Pigments

    Pigments that absorb light wavelengths not absorbed by chlorophyll a, aiding in photosynthesis by capturing additional light energy. Examples include chlorophyll b and carotenoids.

  • Absorption Spectrum

    A graph showing the wavelengths of light absorbed by different pigments, indicating which wavelengths are absorbed and which are not.

  • Action Spectrum

    Graph showing the rate of photosynthesis at different wavelengths, indicating which wavelengths are most effective for the process.

  • Carotenoids

    Accessory pigments that absorb light in the 350-525 nm range, reflecting yellow and orange light, aiding photosynthesis by capturing wavelengths chlorophyll a cannot.

  • Chlorophyll-a

    The primary pigment in photosynthesis, absorbing light mainly in the blue-violet and red wavelengths, crucial for converting light energy into chemical energy.

  • Chlorophyll-b

    An accessory pigment in photosynthesis that absorbs light in the blue and red-orange wavelengths, complementing the absorption spectrum of chlorophyll a.

  • Wavelengths

    The distance between successive peaks of a light wave, determining its color and energy, crucial for understanding light absorption in photosynthesis.

  • Light Spectrum

    Range of electromagnetic radiation visible to the human eye, crucial for photosynthesis, where different pigments absorb specific wavelengths to capture light energy.

  • Pigments

    Molecules that absorb specific wavelengths of light, aiding in photosynthesis by capturing energy from light that the primary pigment, chlorophyll a, cannot absorb.