Pigments of Photosynthesis exam Flashcards

- Chlorophyll aThe main photosynthetic pigment found within chloroplasts, primarily responsible for absorbing light to drive photosynthesis.
- What are accessory pigments?Accessory pigments are photosynthetic pigments other than chlorophyll a, such as chlorophyll b and carotenoids, that help capture additional wavelengths of light.
- Absorption spectrumA graph showing the light absorption of pigment molecules at different wavelengths.
- What is the role of carotenoids in photosynthesis?Carotenoids are accessory pigments that reflect orange, red, and yellow wavelengths of light and help in capturing additional light energy for photosynthesis.
- PhotosystemsComplexes of pigments, proteins, and other molecules found in the thylakoid membrane that facilitate the light reactions of photosynthesis.
- What is the function of the reaction center in a photosystem?The reaction center contains chlorophyll a molecules and a primary electron acceptor, playing a crucial role in converting light energy into chemical energy.
- Thylakoid membraneThe membrane within chloroplasts where photosystems are located and light reactions of photosynthesis occur.
- What wavelengths of light does chlorophyll b reflect?Chlorophyll b mainly reflects yellow and green wavelengths of light.
- ChloroplastAn organelle in plant cells that serves as the site of photosynthesis.
- What is the significance of light harvesting complexes?Light harvesting complexes contain accessory pigments that absorb photons of light, aiding in the efficient capture of light energy.
- Chlorophyll bAn accessory pigment found in chloroplasts that reflects yellow and green wavelengths of light.
- What is the primary pigment involved in photosynthesis?Chlorophyll a is the primary pigment involved in photosynthesis.
- CarotenoidsAccessory pigments that reflect orange, red, and yellow wavelengths of light and assist in light absorption for photosynthesis.
- What is the role of the thylakoid space?The thylakoid space is the interior of the thylakoid where the light reactions of photosynthesis take place.
- Light reactionsThe phase of photosynthesis where light energy is converted into chemical energy, occurring in the thylakoid membranes.
- What is the absorption spectrum used for?The absorption spectrum is used to show the light absorption of different pigment molecules at various wavelengths.
- PhotosynthesisThe process by which plants convert light energy into chemical energy, primarily using chlorophyll a and other pigments.
- What are the two main types of chlorophyll?The two main types of chlorophyll are chlorophyll a and chlorophyll b.
- Reflection of lightThe process by which certain wavelengths of light are not absorbed by pigments but are instead reflected, contributing to the color we see in plants.
- What is the function of chlorophyll a in the reaction center?Chlorophyll a in the reaction center absorbs light and helps convert it into chemical energy during photosynthesis.
- PigmentsMolecules that absorb specific wavelengths of visible light, essential for capturing light energy in photosynthesis.
- What is the primary electron acceptor?The primary electron acceptor is a molecule in the reaction center that captures excited electrons during the light reactions of photosynthesis.
- Mesophyll cellsCells in the leaf tissue where chloroplasts are primarily located, facilitating photosynthesis.
- What is the role of the stroma in chloroplasts?The stroma is the fluid-filled space surrounding the thylakoids in chloroplasts, where the Calvin cycle of photosynthesis occurs.
- Visible lightThe portion of the electromagnetic spectrum that is visible to the human eye and is absorbed by photosynthetic pigments.
- What is the significance of the green color in plants?The green color in plants is due to the reflection of green wavelengths of light by chlorophyll a.
- PhotonA particle representing a quantum of light, which is absorbed by pigments during photosynthesis.
- What are the two photosystems in plants?Most plants have two photosystems, Photosystem I and Photosystem II, involved in the light reactions of photosynthesis.