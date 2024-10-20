Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Pigments of Photosynthesis exam Flashcards

Back
Pigments of Photosynthesis exam
How well do you know this?
1/28
  • Chlorophyll a
    The main photosynthetic pigment found within chloroplasts, primarily responsible for absorbing light to drive photosynthesis.
  • What are accessory pigments?
    Accessory pigments are photosynthetic pigments other than chlorophyll a, such as chlorophyll b and carotenoids, that help capture additional wavelengths of light.
  • Absorption spectrum
    A graph showing the light absorption of pigment molecules at different wavelengths.
  • What is the role of carotenoids in photosynthesis?
    Carotenoids are accessory pigments that reflect orange, red, and yellow wavelengths of light and help in capturing additional light energy for photosynthesis.
  • Photosystems
    Complexes of pigments, proteins, and other molecules found in the thylakoid membrane that facilitate the light reactions of photosynthesis.
  • What is the function of the reaction center in a photosystem?
    The reaction center contains chlorophyll a molecules and a primary electron acceptor, playing a crucial role in converting light energy into chemical energy.
  • Thylakoid membrane
    The membrane within chloroplasts where photosystems are located and light reactions of photosynthesis occur.
  • What wavelengths of light does chlorophyll b reflect?
    Chlorophyll b mainly reflects yellow and green wavelengths of light.
  • Chloroplast
    An organelle in plant cells that serves as the site of photosynthesis.
  • What is the significance of light harvesting complexes?
    Light harvesting complexes contain accessory pigments that absorb photons of light, aiding in the efficient capture of light energy.
  • Chlorophyll b
    An accessory pigment found in chloroplasts that reflects yellow and green wavelengths of light.
  • What is the primary pigment involved in photosynthesis?
    Chlorophyll a is the primary pigment involved in photosynthesis.
  • Carotenoids
    Accessory pigments that reflect orange, red, and yellow wavelengths of light and assist in light absorption for photosynthesis.
  • What is the role of the thylakoid space?
    The thylakoid space is the interior of the thylakoid where the light reactions of photosynthesis take place.
  • Light reactions
    The phase of photosynthesis where light energy is converted into chemical energy, occurring in the thylakoid membranes.
  • What is the absorption spectrum used for?
    The absorption spectrum is used to show the light absorption of different pigment molecules at various wavelengths.
  • Photosynthesis
    The process by which plants convert light energy into chemical energy, primarily using chlorophyll a and other pigments.
  • What are the two main types of chlorophyll?
    The two main types of chlorophyll are chlorophyll a and chlorophyll b.
  • Reflection of light
    The process by which certain wavelengths of light are not absorbed by pigments but are instead reflected, contributing to the color we see in plants.
  • What is the function of chlorophyll a in the reaction center?
    Chlorophyll a in the reaction center absorbs light and helps convert it into chemical energy during photosynthesis.
  • Pigments
    Molecules that absorb specific wavelengths of visible light, essential for capturing light energy in photosynthesis.
  • What is the primary electron acceptor?
    The primary electron acceptor is a molecule in the reaction center that captures excited electrons during the light reactions of photosynthesis.
  • Mesophyll cells
    Cells in the leaf tissue where chloroplasts are primarily located, facilitating photosynthesis.
  • What is the role of the stroma in chloroplasts?
    The stroma is the fluid-filled space surrounding the thylakoids in chloroplasts, where the Calvin cycle of photosynthesis occurs.
  • Visible light
    The portion of the electromagnetic spectrum that is visible to the human eye and is absorbed by photosynthetic pigments.
  • What is the significance of the green color in plants?
    The green color in plants is due to the reflection of green wavelengths of light by chlorophyll a.
  • Photon
    A particle representing a quantum of light, which is absorbed by pigments during photosynthesis.
  • What are the two photosystems in plants?
    Most plants have two photosystems, Photosystem I and Photosystem II, involved in the light reactions of photosynthesis.