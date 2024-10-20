Pigments of Photosynthesis quiz Flashcards
Terms in this set (15)
What is the primary pigment involved in photosynthesis?
Chlorophyll-a is the primary pigment involved in photosynthesis.
Which pigments are considered accessory pigments in photosynthesis?
Chlorophyll-b and carotenoids are considered accessory pigments in photosynthesis.
Why do carotenoids appear orange?
Carotenoids appear orange because they reflect light in the yellow and orange spectrum (650-750 nanometers).
Which pigment does not absorb yellow and orange light between 650-750 nanometers?
Carotenoids do not absorb yellow and orange light between 650-750 nanometers.
What is the role of accessory pigments in photosynthesis?
Accessory pigments absorb wavelengths of light that chlorophyll-a cannot, aiding in photosynthesis.
In which wavelength range does chlorophyll a absorb the most light?
Chlorophyll-a absorbs the most light between 450-350 nanometers and 625-675 nanometers.
What is the absorption spectrum of chlorophyll-a?
The absorption spectrum of chlorophyll-a shows how much light it absorbs at different wavelengths.
What is the action spectrum for photosynthesis?
The action spectrum for photosynthesis indicates the rate of photosynthesis at different wavelengths of light.
Why does the photosynthesis rate not drop dramatically when chlorophyll-a absorption drops?
The photosynthesis rate does not drop dramatically because accessory pigments like chlorophyll-b and carotenoids absorb light in those ranges.
What is the significance of accessory pigments in the photosynthesis process?
Accessory pigments are significant because they extend the range of light wavelengths that can be used for photosynthesis.
Which pigment is absent from the absorption range of 650-750 nanometers?
Carotenoids are absent from the absorption range of 650-750 nanometers.
How do accessory pigments help chlorophyll-a in photosynthesis?
Accessory pigments help chlorophyll-a by absorbing light in wavelengths that chlorophyll-a cannot, thus supporting photosynthesis.
What is the relationship between the absorption spectrum and the action spectrum in photosynthesis?
The absorption spectrum shows light absorption by pigments, while the action spectrum shows the effectiveness of different wavelengths in driving photosynthesis.
Why is chlorophyll a considered the main pigment in photosynthesis?
Chlorophyll-a is considered the main pigment because it absorbs the majority of light used in photosynthesis.
What wavelengths of light do carotenoids absorb?
Carotenoids absorb light between 350 and 525 nanometers.