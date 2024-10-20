Pigments of Photosynthesis quiz #2 Flashcards

What is the function of carotenoids in photosynthesis?
Carotenoids function as accessory pigments that enhance light absorption by capturing different wavelengths of light, which chlorophyll a cannot absorb.
What cells enable us to see in different colors?
Cone cells in the retina of the eye enable us to see in different colors by detecting various wavelengths of light.
Which of the following statements are true of carotenoids? A) They are the main photosynthetic pigment. B) They reflect orange, red, and yellow wavelengths. C) They are found in the thylakoid membrane. D) They absorb green light.
B) They reflect orange, red, and yellow wavelengths. C) They are found in the thylakoid membrane.
What is the main photosynthetic pigment found in chloroplasts?
The main photosynthetic pigment found in chloroplasts is chlorophyll a.
How do accessory pigments contribute to photosynthesis?
Accessory pigments, like chlorophyll b and carotenoids, capture different wavelengths of light, enhancing the range of light absorbed for photosynthesis.
What is the role of photosystems in photosynthesis?
Photosystems are complexes of pigments and proteins in the thylakoid membrane that facilitate light reactions by absorbing light energy.
Why do plants appear green to our eyes?
Plants appear green because chlorophyll a reflects green wavelengths of light, which are perceived by our eyes.
What is an absorption spectrum?
An absorption spectrum is a graph showing the light absorption of pigment molecules at different wavelengths.
Where are photosystems located within the chloroplast?
Photosystems are located in the thylakoid membranes of chloroplasts.
What happens to wavelengths of light that are not absorbed by pigments?
Wavelengths of light that are not absorbed by pigments are reflected, and these are the colors we perceive with our eyes.