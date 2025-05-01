Pigments of Photosynthesis quiz #3 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

How do accessory pigments contribute to photosynthesis? Accessory pigments, such as chlorophyll b and carotenoids, absorb additional wavelengths of light, broadening the spectrum of light that can be used for photosynthesis.

What is the main difference between chlorophyll a and chlorophyll b? Chlorophyll a is the main photosynthetic pigment, while chlorophyll b is an accessory pigment that absorbs different wavelengths and reflects mainly yellow and green light.

What is an absorption spectrum in the context of photosynthesis? An absorption spectrum is a graph showing how much light is absorbed by pigments at different wavelengths.

Where are photosynthetic pigments located within plant cells? Photosynthetic pigments are located within the thylakoid membranes of chloroplasts.

What are the two main components of a photosystem? The two main components of a photosystem are the light harvesting complexes and the reaction center.

What is found at the reaction center of a photosystem? The reaction center contains chlorophyll a molecules and a primary electron acceptor.