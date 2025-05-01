Pigments of Photosynthesis quiz #3 Flashcards
Pigments of Photosynthesis quiz #3
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/10
How do accessory pigments contribute to photosynthesis?
Accessory pigments, such as chlorophyll b and carotenoids, absorb additional wavelengths of light, broadening the spectrum of light that can be used for photosynthesis.What is the main difference between chlorophyll a and chlorophyll b?
Chlorophyll a is the main photosynthetic pigment, while chlorophyll b is an accessory pigment that absorbs different wavelengths and reflects mainly yellow and green light.What is an absorption spectrum in the context of photosynthesis?
An absorption spectrum is a graph showing how much light is absorbed by pigments at different wavelengths.Where are photosynthetic pigments located within plant cells?
Photosynthetic pigments are located within the thylakoid membranes of chloroplasts.What are the two main components of a photosystem?
The two main components of a photosystem are the light harvesting complexes and the reaction center.What is found at the reaction center of a photosystem?
The reaction center contains chlorophyll a molecules and a primary electron acceptor.What happens to wavelengths of light that are not absorbed by pigments?
Wavelengths of light that are not absorbed are reflected, and these are the colors we see.What is the significance of having multiple types of pigments in chloroplasts?
Multiple pigments allow plants to absorb a wider range of light wavelengths, maximizing photosynthetic efficiency.What is the main function of photosystems in photosynthesis?
Photosystems facilitate the absorption of light and the transfer of energy to drive the light reactions of photosynthesis.Why do plants have two different photosystems, and what is their general role?
Plants have two photosystems to efficiently capture light energy and drive the light reactions of photosynthesis, each playing a specific role in the process.