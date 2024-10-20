Plant Defenses definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Plant Defenses definitions

Plant Defenses definitions
  • Pathogens
    Disease-causing agents, such as bacteria, viruses, and fungi, that invade and harm host organisms.
  • Cuticle
    A waxy, protective layer on the surface of plant epidermis cells that minimizes water loss and acts as a barrier against pathogens like bacteria, fungi, and viruses.
  • Epidermis
    The outermost layer of cells in plants, providing a protective barrier against water loss, pathogens, and physical damage.
  • Trichomes
    Hair-like structures on plant surfaces that deter herbivores by being pointy or releasing chemicals, such as histamines, which can act as toxins.
  • Herbivores
    Animals that primarily consume plant material, such as leaves, stems, and roots, often developing specialized digestive systems to efficiently process fibrous plant matter.
  • Inducible Defenses
    Defenses activated in plants upon pathogen detection, involving recognition of pathogen-associated molecular patterns (PAMPs) and leading to localized cell death to prevent pathogen spread.
  • Hypersensitive Response
    A rapid plant immune response causing localized cell death to prevent pathogen spread by sacrificing infected cells.
  • Systemic Acquired Resistance
    A plant-wide immune response activated by a prior localized infection, enhancing resistance to future pathogen attacks through signaling molecules like salicylic acid.
  • Salicylic Acid
    A plant hormone that signals systemic acquired resistance, triggering defense mechanisms against pathogens by inducing the production of antimicrobial proteins and thickening cell walls.
  • Secondary Metabolites
    Chemical compounds produced by plants that are not directly involved in growth, development, or reproduction but serve to deter herbivores, pathogens, or attract pollinators.
  • Protease Inhibitors
    Compounds that block digestive enzymes in herbivores, preventing them from digesting plant material and causing illness, thus deterring further consumption.
  • Systemin
    A plant hormone that signals the production of protease inhibitors in response to herbivore damage, deterring further feeding by making the plant less digestible.
  • Parasitoids
    Organisms that live freely as adults but are parasitic as larvae, often killing their host, such as wasps that lay eggs inside caterpillars.