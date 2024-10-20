Plant Defenses definitions Flashcards
Plant Defenses definitions
- PathogensDisease-causing agents, such as bacteria, viruses, and fungi, that invade and harm host organisms.
- CuticleA waxy, protective layer on the surface of plant epidermis cells that minimizes water loss and acts as a barrier against pathogens like bacteria, fungi, and viruses.
- EpidermisThe outermost layer of cells in plants, providing a protective barrier against water loss, pathogens, and physical damage.
- TrichomesHair-like structures on plant surfaces that deter herbivores by being pointy or releasing chemicals, such as histamines, which can act as toxins.
- HerbivoresAnimals that primarily consume plant material, such as leaves, stems, and roots, often developing specialized digestive systems to efficiently process fibrous plant matter.
- Inducible DefensesDefenses activated in plants upon pathogen detection, involving recognition of pathogen-associated molecular patterns (PAMPs) and leading to localized cell death to prevent pathogen spread.
- Hypersensitive ResponseA rapid plant immune response causing localized cell death to prevent pathogen spread by sacrificing infected cells.
- Systemic Acquired ResistanceA plant-wide immune response activated by a prior localized infection, enhancing resistance to future pathogen attacks through signaling molecules like salicylic acid.
- Salicylic AcidA plant hormone that signals systemic acquired resistance, triggering defense mechanisms against pathogens by inducing the production of antimicrobial proteins and thickening cell walls.
- Secondary MetabolitesChemical compounds produced by plants that are not directly involved in growth, development, or reproduction but serve to deter herbivores, pathogens, or attract pollinators.
- Protease InhibitorsCompounds that block digestive enzymes in herbivores, preventing them from digesting plant material and causing illness, thus deterring further consumption.
- SysteminA plant hormone that signals the production of protease inhibitors in response to herbivore damage, deterring further feeding by making the plant less digestible.
- ParasitoidsOrganisms that live freely as adults but are parasitic as larvae, often killing their host, such as wasps that lay eggs inside caterpillars.