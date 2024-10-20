Skip to main content
Plant Defenses exam Flashcards

Plant Defenses exam
  • Cuticle
    A waxy layer on the surface of plant epidermis cells that acts as a physical barrier against pathogens and prevents water loss.
  • What is the primary function of the cuticle in plants?
    To prevent water loss and act as a physical barrier against pathogens.
  • Hypersensitive Response
    A rapid immune response in plants that leads to localized cell death to prevent the spread of pathogens.
  • What triggers the hypersensitive response in plants?
    Pathogen-associated molecular patterns (PAMPs).
  • Systemic Acquired Resistance
    A plant-wide immune response that strengthens cell walls and produces antimicrobial proteins following an initial localized infection.
  • How do plants signal the entire plant to activate systemic acquired resistance?
    Through the production and transport of salicylic acid.
  • Thorns
    Modified stems that act as physical defenses against herbivores.
  • What are protease inhibitors?
    Chemicals produced by plants that block digestive enzymes in herbivores, making it difficult for them to digest plant material.
  • Trichomes
    Hair-like structures on the surface of plants that can deter herbivores through physical and chemical means.
  • What role do trichomes play in plant defense?
    They can physically deter herbivores and sometimes release chemicals that act as toxins.
  • Pathogen-associated molecular patterns (PAMPs)
    Molecular patterns unique to pathogens that are recognized by the plant's immune system to trigger defense responses.
  • What is the role of salicylic acid in plant defense?
    It acts as a signaling molecule to trigger systemic acquired resistance throughout the plant.
  • Secondary Metabolites
    Chemical compounds produced by plants that can deter herbivores by poisoning them or altering their nervous systems.
  • How do plants use secondary metabolites in defense?
    They produce chemicals that can poison herbivores, alter their nervous systems, or simply smell bad to deter feeding.
  • Systemin
    A hormone that signals the production of protease inhibitors in response to herbivore damage.
  • What is the function of systemin in plants?
    To signal the production of protease inhibitors when a plant is wounded by herbivores.
  • Physical Barriers
    Structures like cuticles, thorns, and trichomes that physically prevent pathogen entry and herbivore feeding.
  • What is the purpose of the hypersensitive response in plants?
    To cause localized cell death and prevent the spread of pathogens.
  • Chemical Deterrents
    Substances like protease inhibitors and secondary metabolites that disrupt herbivore digestion or deter feeding.
  • How do plants use chemical deterrents against herbivores?
    By producing substances that disrupt digestion or deter feeding through toxicity or bad taste.
  • Parasitoid Wasps
    Wasps that lay their eggs inside caterpillars, leading to the larvae consuming the caterpillar from the inside out.
  • What is the role of parasitoid wasps in plant defense?
    Plants release chemical attractants to draw parasitoid wasps, which then lay eggs in herbivorous caterpillars, killing them.
  • Localized Cell Death
    A defense mechanism where infected plant cells undergo apoptosis to prevent pathogen spread.
  • What is the difference between hypersensitive response and systemic acquired resistance?
    Hypersensitive response is rapid and localized, while systemic acquired resistance is slower and plant-wide.
  • Broad Spectrum Response
    Another term for systemic acquired resistance, indicating a plant-wide defense mechanism.
  • What are the two main types of plant defenses against herbivores?
    Physical defenses (like thorns and trichomes) and chemical defenses (like protease inhibitors and secondary metabolites).
  • Apoptosis
    Programmed cell death, used by plants in the hypersensitive response to limit pathogen spread.
  • How do plants recognize pathogens?
    Through pathogen-associated molecular patterns (PAMPs) that trigger immune responses.