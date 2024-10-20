Plant Defenses exam Flashcards
Plant Defenses exam
Terms in this set (28)
- CuticleA waxy layer on the surface of plant epidermis cells that acts as a physical barrier against pathogens and prevents water loss.
- What is the primary function of the cuticle in plants?To prevent water loss and act as a physical barrier against pathogens.
- Hypersensitive ResponseA rapid immune response in plants that leads to localized cell death to prevent the spread of pathogens.
- What triggers the hypersensitive response in plants?Pathogen-associated molecular patterns (PAMPs).
- Systemic Acquired ResistanceA plant-wide immune response that strengthens cell walls and produces antimicrobial proteins following an initial localized infection.
- How do plants signal the entire plant to activate systemic acquired resistance?Through the production and transport of salicylic acid.
- ThornsModified stems that act as physical defenses against herbivores.
- What are protease inhibitors?Chemicals produced by plants that block digestive enzymes in herbivores, making it difficult for them to digest plant material.
- TrichomesHair-like structures on the surface of plants that can deter herbivores through physical and chemical means.
- What role do trichomes play in plant defense?They can physically deter herbivores and sometimes release chemicals that act as toxins.
- Pathogen-associated molecular patterns (PAMPs)Molecular patterns unique to pathogens that are recognized by the plant's immune system to trigger defense responses.
- What is the role of salicylic acid in plant defense?It acts as a signaling molecule to trigger systemic acquired resistance throughout the plant.
- Secondary MetabolitesChemical compounds produced by plants that can deter herbivores by poisoning them or altering their nervous systems.
- How do plants use secondary metabolites in defense?They produce chemicals that can poison herbivores, alter their nervous systems, or simply smell bad to deter feeding.
- SysteminA hormone that signals the production of protease inhibitors in response to herbivore damage.
- What is the function of systemin in plants?To signal the production of protease inhibitors when a plant is wounded by herbivores.
- Physical BarriersStructures like cuticles, thorns, and trichomes that physically prevent pathogen entry and herbivore feeding.
- What is the purpose of the hypersensitive response in plants?To cause localized cell death and prevent the spread of pathogens.
- Chemical DeterrentsSubstances like protease inhibitors and secondary metabolites that disrupt herbivore digestion or deter feeding.
- How do plants use chemical deterrents against herbivores?By producing substances that disrupt digestion or deter feeding through toxicity or bad taste.
- Parasitoid WaspsWasps that lay their eggs inside caterpillars, leading to the larvae consuming the caterpillar from the inside out.
- What is the role of parasitoid wasps in plant defense?Plants release chemical attractants to draw parasitoid wasps, which then lay eggs in herbivorous caterpillars, killing them.
- Localized Cell DeathA defense mechanism where infected plant cells undergo apoptosis to prevent pathogen spread.
- What is the difference between hypersensitive response and systemic acquired resistance?Hypersensitive response is rapid and localized, while systemic acquired resistance is slower and plant-wide.
- Broad Spectrum ResponseAnother term for systemic acquired resistance, indicating a plant-wide defense mechanism.
- What are the two main types of plant defenses against herbivores?Physical defenses (like thorns and trichomes) and chemical defenses (like protease inhibitors and secondary metabolites).
- ApoptosisProgrammed cell death, used by plants in the hypersensitive response to limit pathogen spread.
- How do plants recognize pathogens?Through pathogen-associated molecular patterns (PAMPs) that trigger immune responses.