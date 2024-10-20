Plant Defenses quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 28 ) Hide definitions

What are thorns and spines examples of in plant defenses? Thorns are modified stems, and spines are modified leaves used as physical external defenses against herbivores.

How do trichomes contribute to plant defenses? Trichomes cover plant leaves and contain chemical surprises that can deter herbivores.

What are secondary metabolites in plants? Secondary metabolites are chemical weapons that plants use to deter herbivores, often by poisoning them or affecting their nervous systems.

What is the role of protease inhibitors in plant defense? Protease inhibitors block digestive enzymes in herbivores, making it difficult for them to digest plant material and causing them to get sick.

What hormone signals the production of protease inhibitors in plants? The hormone systemin signals the production of protease inhibitors in response to herbivore damage.

How do some plants use wasps as a defense mechanism? Some plants release chemical attractants to draw parasitoid wasps, which lay eggs in caterpillars, leading to the caterpillars being eaten from the inside out.

Why are plants unable to move to escape herbivores? Plants are sessile organisms, meaning they are fixed in one place and must rely on other defense mechanisms.

What is the primary purpose of the chemicals in cannabis plants? The chemicals in cannabis plants are intended to ward off herbivores by affecting their nervous systems.

What is the difference between adaptation and acclimatization? Adaptation is a long-term, heritable trait that improves survival and reproduction, while acclimatization is a short-term adjustment to environmental changes.

How do plants use chemical attractants in their defense strategy? Plants release chemical attractants to lure parasitoid wasps that prey on herbivores like caterpillars.

What is the primary function of the cuticle in plants? The primary function of the cuticle is to prevent water loss and dehydration in plants.

How does the cuticle serve as a defense mechanism against pathogens? The cuticle acts as a physical barrier to stop viruses, fungi, and bacteria from penetrating the plant's body.

What are trichomes and what is their role in plant defense? Trichomes are hair-like structures on the plant surface that protect against herbivores by being pointy or containing chemicals like histamines.

What triggers inducible defenses in plants? Inducible defenses are triggered by pathogens such as bacteria, viruses, and fungi.

What are Pathogen Associated Molecular Patterns (PAMPs) and their function? PAMPs are molecular patterns unique to pathogens that help the plant recognize and respond to foreign invaders.

What is the hypersensitive response in plants? The hypersensitive response is a rapid immune reaction that leads to cell death at the infection site to prevent pathogen spread.

How does the systemic acquired resistance (SAR) differ from the hypersensitive response? SAR is a slower, plant-wide response to a pathogen, while the hypersensitive response is a quick, localized reaction.

What role does salicylic acid play in plant defense? Salicylic acid acts as a signaling molecule that triggers systemic acquired resistance throughout the plant.

What is the role of pathogen-related proteins in plant defense? Pathogen-related proteins are antimicrobial proteins produced during systemic acquired resistance to combat pathogens.

How do plants thicken their cell walls in response to pathogen attack? Plants thicken their cell walls as part of the systemic acquired resistance to make it harder for pathogens to penetrate.