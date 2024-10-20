Population Ecology definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Population Ecology definitions

Population Ecology definitions
  • Population

    A group of individuals of the same species living in a specific area, interacting and interbreeding, with dynamics influenced by births, deaths, immigration, and emigration.

  • Abundance

    The number of individuals of a species in a given area, reflecting population size and density, crucial for understanding ecosystem dynamics and resource allocation.

  • Distribution

    The spatial arrangement of individuals within a population, influenced by factors like resource availability, social interactions, and environmental conditions.

  • Population Density

    The number of individuals of a species per unit area or volume, indicating how crowded a population is within its habitat.

  • Range

    The geographic area where a species is found, influenced by biotic and abiotic factors such as climate, food availability, and physical barriers.

  • Abiotic factors

    Non-living environmental components like climate, water, soil, and physical barriers that influence the distribution and abundance of organisms in an ecosystem.

  • Population Dynamics

    Study of how population size, age structure, and distribution change over time due to births, deaths, immigration, and emigration, influenced by biotic and abiotic factors.

  • Dispersion

    The spatial arrangement of individuals within a population, influenced by factors like resource availability, social interactions, and competition, resulting in patterns such as random, clumped, or uniform.

  • Demography

    The statistical study of populations, focusing on size, structure, distribution, and changes over time due to births, deaths, immigration, and emigration.

  • Generation

    The average time between a mother's first offspring and her daughter's first offspring, indicating the turnover rate of generations in a population.

  • Life Table

    A statistical tool that summarizes the survival and reproductive rates of individuals in a population, often segmented by age, to predict life expectancy and mortality rates.