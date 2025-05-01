Population Sampling Methods quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

What are transects and quadrats, and how are they used to estimate the population size of stationary organisms? Transects are lines of known length through a habitat along which organisms are counted, while quadrats are rectangular plots placed at random or regular intervals to count organisms within them. Both methods allow ecologists to sample a portion of the population and extrapolate to estimate the total population size of stationary or slow-moving organisms.

Why are transects and quadrats not suitable for sampling mobile organisms? Transects and quadrats are not suitable for mobile organisms because these organisms can move away from the sampling area, leading to inaccurate counts and unreliable population estimates.

Describe the steps involved in the mark and recapture method for estimating the population size of mobile organisms. The mark and recapture method involves: 1) capturing and marking a subset of the population, 2) releasing the marked individuals and allowing them to mix back into the population, and 3) recapturing a new sample and counting how many are marked. The data are then used to estimate the total population size.

What is the formula used in the mark and recapture method, and what does each variable represent? The formula is m/n = r/c, where m is the number of marked individuals in the first capture, n is the total population size, r is the number of marked individuals in the second capture, and c is the total number of individuals captured in the second sample.

List and explain the three main assumptions that must be met for the mark and recapture method to provide accurate population estimates. The three assumptions are: 1) marked individuals must fully mix with the population between captures, 2) marked and unmarked individuals must be equally likely to be captured, and 3) the population size must remain stable during sampling (no significant births, deaths, immigration, or emigration).

How can molecular tools be used to estimate population size, and what does high or low genetic diversity indicate? Molecular tools involve analyzing DNA from sampled individuals. High genetic diversity indicates a large population size with distantly related individuals, while low genetic diversity suggests a small population with closely related individuals.