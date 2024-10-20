Skip to main content
Porifera and Cnideria quiz Flashcards

Porifera and Cnideria quiz
  • What is the common name for organisms in the phylum Porifera?

    Sponges.

  • How do sponges primarily feed?

    Sponges are filter feeders that draw water through their bodies to capture suspended food particles and bacteria.

  • What is the central cavity of a sponge called?

    The spongocoel.

  • What are the flagellated cells lining the spongocoel called?

    Choanocytes.

  • How do choanocytes capture and digest food particles?

    Choanocytes use their flagella to capture food particles and perform intracellular digestion through phagocytosis.

  • What is the gelatinous matrix in sponges called?

    The mesohyl.

  • What role do amoebocytes play in sponges?

    Amoebocytes create structural fibers and transport nutrients within the sponge.

  • What type of body plan do Cnidarians have?

    Cnidarians have a radial body plan.

  • What are the two main body forms of Cnidarians?

    The polyp and the medusa.

  • What specialized cells do Cnidarians use for stinging?

    Cnidocytes.

  • What structure within the cnidocyte is responsible for stinging?

    The nematocyst.

  • What type of skeleton do jellyfish have?

    A hydrostatic skeleton.

  • What are Anthozoa, and what is a common characteristic of many of them?

    Anthozoa are a class of Cnidarians that include corals and sea anemones, many of which have exoskeletons made of calcium carbonate.

  • What is the function of the osculum in sponges?

    The osculum is the opening through which water exits the sponge.

  • What is the primary function of the gastrovascular cavity in Cnidarians?

    The gastrovascular cavity is responsible for digestion and nutrient distribution.