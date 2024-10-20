Post-Translational Modification quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

What is the product formed during transcription? An RNA molecule.

What is the product formed during translation? A protein.

Does transcription involve a change in the class of macromolecule? No, it goes from DNA nucleic acids to RNA nucleic acids.

Does translation involve a change in the class of macromolecule? Yes, it goes from RNA nucleic acids to proteins made of amino acids.

What is the major enzyme involved in transcription? RNA polymerase.

What is the major structure involved in translation? The ribosome.

Where does transcription occur in eukaryotic cells? In the nucleus.

Where does translation occur in eukaryotic cells? In the cytoplasm.

In which direction is RNA synthesized during transcription? From 5' to 3'.

In which direction is a protein synthesized during translation? From the N-terminal end to the C-terminal end.

What type of macromolecule is RNA? Nucleic acid.

What type of macromolecule is a protein? Protein is made of amino acids.

What is the role of RNA polymerase in transcription? It builds the RNA molecule.

What is the role of the ribosome in translation? It is the primary structure involved in building the protein.