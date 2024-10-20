Post-Translational Modification quiz Flashcards
Post-Translational Modification quiz
- What is the product formed during transcription?An RNA molecule.
- What is the product formed during translation?A protein.
- Does transcription involve a change in the class of macromolecule?No, it goes from DNA nucleic acids to RNA nucleic acids.
- Does translation involve a change in the class of macromolecule?Yes, it goes from RNA nucleic acids to proteins made of amino acids.
- What is the major enzyme involved in transcription?RNA polymerase.
- What is the major structure involved in translation?The ribosome.
- Where does transcription occur in eukaryotic cells?In the nucleus.
- Where does translation occur in eukaryotic cells?In the cytoplasm.
- In which direction is RNA synthesized during transcription?From 5' to 3'.
- In which direction is a protein synthesized during translation?From the N-terminal end to the C-terminal end.
- What type of macromolecule is RNA?Nucleic acid.
- What type of macromolecule is a protein?Protein is made of amino acids.
- What is the role of RNA polymerase in transcription?It builds the RNA molecule.
- What is the role of the ribosome in translation?It is the primary structure involved in building the protein.
- What is the primary location of DNA in eukaryotic cells?In the nucleus.