Post-Translational Modification quiz Flashcards

Post-Translational Modification quiz
  • What is the product formed during transcription?
    An RNA molecule.
  • What is the product formed during translation?
    A protein.
  • Does transcription involve a change in the class of macromolecule?
    No, it goes from DNA nucleic acids to RNA nucleic acids.
  • Does translation involve a change in the class of macromolecule?
    Yes, it goes from RNA nucleic acids to proteins made of amino acids.
  • What is the major enzyme involved in transcription?
    RNA polymerase.
  • What is the major structure involved in translation?
    The ribosome.
  • Where does transcription occur in eukaryotic cells?
    In the nucleus.
  • Where does translation occur in eukaryotic cells?
    In the cytoplasm.
  • In which direction is RNA synthesized during transcription?
    From 5' to 3'.
  • In which direction is a protein synthesized during translation?
    From the N-terminal end to the C-terminal end.
  • What type of macromolecule is RNA?
    Nucleic acid.
  • What type of macromolecule is a protein?
    Protein is made of amino acids.
  • What is the role of RNA polymerase in transcription?
    It builds the RNA molecule.
  • What is the role of the ribosome in translation?
    It is the primary structure involved in building the protein.
  • What is the primary location of DNA in eukaryotic cells?
    In the nucleus.