Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Prokaryote Cell Structures definitions Flashcards

Back
Prokaryote Cell Structures definitions
How well do you know this?
1/12

  • Bacteria

    Microscopic, single-celled prokaryotes lacking a nucleus and membrane-bound organelles, with a cell wall made of peptidoglycan, found in diverse environments and essential to Earth's biomass.

  • Nucleus

    The central organelle in eukaryotic cells that houses genetic material (DNA) and coordinates activities like growth, metabolism, and reproduction.

  • Nucleoid

    A dense, irregularly-shaped region within prokaryotic cells where the majority of the cell's genetic material (DNA) is located, lacking a surrounding membrane.

  • Plasmids

    Small, circular DNA molecules in prokaryotes, separate from chromosomal DNA, often carrying genes beneficial for survival, such as antibiotic resistance.

  • Peptidoglycan

    A structural polymer in bacterial cell walls, composed of sugar chains cross-linked by short peptides, providing rigidity and shape to the cell.

  • Gram Stain

    A differential staining technique that classifies bacteria based on cell wall composition, distinguishing between those with thick peptidoglycan layers (positive) and those with thin layers and outer membranes (negative).

  • Lipopolysaccharides

    A molecule in the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria, composed of lipid and polysaccharide, crucial for structural integrity and triggering immune responses.

  • Capsule

    A polysaccharide layer surrounding some prokaryotic cells, providing protection and aiding in adherence to surfaces.

  • Endospores

    Dormant, highly resilient bacterial forms that develop in response to nutrient scarcity or harsh conditions, enabling survival for extended periods, even centuries, until favorable conditions return.

  • Fimbria

    Hair-like appendages on prokaryotic cells that enable them to adhere to surfaces, facilitating attachment and colonization.

  • Flagella

    Whip-like appendages used by prokaryotic cells for locomotion and sensory functions, enabling movement through mediums like water by rotating in a propeller-like fashion.

  • Pilus

    A surface appendage on many bacterial cells that facilitates DNA transfer between cells during conjugation, acting as a bridge for genetic exchange.