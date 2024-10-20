Prokaryote Cell Structures quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

What is the function of the capsule in prokaryotic cells? The capsule, also known as the slime layer, is a large polysaccharide coating that provides an additional protective layer for the cell.

What are endospores and why do some bacteria form them? Endospores are super resilient, dormant forms of bacteria that form in response to harsh conditions or a lack of nutrients.

How do fimbriae help prokaryotic cells? Fimbriae are appendages that allow bacterial cells to adhere to surfaces.

What is the role of flagella in prokaryotic cells? Flagella are whip-like appendages used for locomotion and sensation in prokaryotic cells.

What is the function of the pilus in bacterial cells? The pilus, or sex pilus, is involved in conjugation, allowing bacteria to pass DNA between cells.

What percentage of Earth's biomass is made up of prokaryotic cells? Prokaryotic cells make up 60% of Earth's biomass.

What is the main difference between the cell walls of archaea and bacteria? Unlike bacteria, archaea do not use peptidoglycan in their cell walls.

What is binary fission? Binary fission is an asexual reproduction process where one cell divides into two identical daughter cells.

How does transformation introduce genetic variation in prokaryotes? Transformation occurs when a prokaryotic cell incorporates exogenous DNA from the environment into its genome.

What is transduction in the context of prokaryotic genetic variation? Transduction is the process where DNA is transferred from one bacterial cell to another by a virus.

What are extremophiles and which domain do they belong to? Extremophiles are organisms that thrive in extreme environments, and many belong to the domain Archaea.

What is the significance of methanogens in the environment? Methanogens produce methane as a byproduct of their metabolism and are found in environments like swamps and the guts of animals.

What is the main structural difference in the phospholipids of hot spring archaea compared to other prokaryotes? The phospholipids of hot spring archaea are made of isoprene units, which allow their membranes to resist breaking down at high temperatures.

What is the role of bacteriophages in genetic variation of prokaryotes? Bacteriophages can transfer bacterial DNA between cells, introducing genetic variation through a process called transduction.