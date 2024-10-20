Prokaryote Metabolism and Ecology definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 16 ) Hide definitions

Biosphere The global ecological system integrating all living beings and their relationships, including interactions with elements of the lithosphere, hydrosphere, and atmosphere.

Nitrogen Cycle The process by which atmospheric nitrogen is converted into forms usable by living organisms, primarily through the action of prokaryotes, enabling the synthesis of essential biomolecules.

Nitrogen Fixation The process by which prokaryotes convert atmospheric nitrogen (N₂) into a form usable by living organisms, such as ammonium or nitrate.

Prokaryotes Single-celled organisms without a nucleus, crucial for nitrogen fixation, carbon cycling, and oxygen production, supporting ecosystems and human health.

Ammonium A positively charged ion formed when ammonia gains a proton, playing a crucial role in the nitrogen cycle by being a usable form of nitrogen for plants and other organisms.

Nitric A form of nitrogen that is converted by prokaryotes from atmospheric nitrogen (N₂) into a usable form for other organisms, essential for the nitrogen cycle.

Nitrogen Dioxide A toxic gas produced by combustion processes, playing a role in the nitrogen cycle and contributing to air pollution and respiratory issues.

Carbon Cycle The process by which carbon atoms are cycled through the biosphere, involving photosynthesis, respiration, decomposition, and sedimentation, crucially facilitated by prokaryotes.

Decomposers Organisms that break down dead organic matter, recycling nutrients back into the ecosystem, crucial for nutrient cycles like carbon and nitrogen.

Cyanobacteria Photosynthetic prokaryotes that produce oxygen and play a crucial role in nitrogen fixation, contributing significantly to Earth's atmospheric and ecological balance.

Metabolism The sum of all chemical reactions in an organism, enabling it to maintain life, grow, reproduce, and respond to its environment.

Heterotroph Organisms that obtain carbon by consuming organic compounds produced by other organisms, relying on them for energy and nutrients.

Autotroph Organisms that produce their own organic compounds from inorganic sources like CO2, using light or chemical energy, forming the base of the food chain.

Phototroph Organisms that use light energy to produce ATP through photophosphorylation, essential for photosynthesis and energy conversion in ecosystems.

Chemoorganotroph Organisms that obtain energy by oxidizing organic molecules, producing ATP primarily through oxidative phosphorylation.