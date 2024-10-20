Prokaryote Metabolism and Ecology definitions Flashcards
- BiosphereThe global ecological system integrating all living beings and their relationships, including interactions with elements of the lithosphere, hydrosphere, and atmosphere.
- Nitrogen CycleThe process by which atmospheric nitrogen is converted into forms usable by living organisms, primarily through the action of prokaryotes, enabling the synthesis of essential biomolecules.
- Nitrogen FixationThe process by which prokaryotes convert atmospheric nitrogen (N₂) into a form usable by living organisms, such as ammonium or nitrate.
- ProkaryotesSingle-celled organisms without a nucleus, crucial for nitrogen fixation, carbon cycling, and oxygen production, supporting ecosystems and human health.
- AmmoniumA positively charged ion formed when ammonia gains a proton, playing a crucial role in the nitrogen cycle by being a usable form of nitrogen for plants and other organisms.
- NitricA form of nitrogen that is converted by prokaryotes from atmospheric nitrogen (N₂) into a usable form for other organisms, essential for the nitrogen cycle.
- Nitrogen DioxideA toxic gas produced by combustion processes, playing a role in the nitrogen cycle and contributing to air pollution and respiratory issues.
- Carbon CycleThe process by which carbon atoms are cycled through the biosphere, involving photosynthesis, respiration, decomposition, and sedimentation, crucially facilitated by prokaryotes.
- DecomposersOrganisms that break down dead organic matter, recycling nutrients back into the ecosystem, crucial for nutrient cycles like carbon and nitrogen.
- CyanobacteriaPhotosynthetic prokaryotes that produce oxygen and play a crucial role in nitrogen fixation, contributing significantly to Earth's atmospheric and ecological balance.
- MetabolismThe sum of all chemical reactions in an organism, enabling it to maintain life, grow, reproduce, and respond to its environment.
- HeterotrophOrganisms that obtain carbon by consuming organic compounds produced by other organisms, relying on them for energy and nutrients.
- AutotrophOrganisms that produce their own organic compounds from inorganic sources like CO2, using light or chemical energy, forming the base of the food chain.
- PhototrophOrganisms that use light energy to produce ATP through photophosphorylation, essential for photosynthesis and energy conversion in ecosystems.
- ChemoorganotrophOrganisms that obtain energy by oxidizing organic molecules, producing ATP primarily through oxidative phosphorylation.
- ChemolithotrophOrganisms that oxidize inorganic molecules to obtain energy, producing ATP through oxidative phosphorylation.