Prokaryote Metabolism and Ecology quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

What is the role of auxin in plant growth? Auxin, a plant hormone, is responsible for promoting plant growth towards light by causing cells on the shade side to elongate more than those on the light side.

What is the acid growth hypothesis? The acid growth hypothesis suggests that proton pumps increase proton concentration in the cell wall, loosening cellulose bonds and allowing water to enter, causing cell elongation.

How does auxin distribution affect plant growth direction? Auxin moves from the light side to the shade side, causing asymmetric growth that bends the plant towards the light source.

What are expansins and their role in plant cell growth? Expansins are proteins that loosen hydrogen bonds in cellulose, allowing water to enter the cell wall and facilitating cell elongation.

What is the significance of the electrochemical gradient in plant cells? The electrochemical gradient, created by proton pumps, brings potassium ions into the cell, followed by water through aquaporins, leading to cell swelling and elongation.

What is polar transport of auxin? Polar transport is the unidirectional movement of auxin from the shoots to the roots, regardless of gravity.

What is the role of auxin in phyllotaxy? Auxin influences phyllotaxy, the arrangement of leaves on a stem, to optimize light absorption.

What are proteobacteria and their significance? Proteobacteria are a diverse clade of gram-negative bacteria, some of which are involved in nitrogen fixation and were precursors to mitochondria.

What distinguishes chlamydia bacteria from other gram-negative bacteria? Chlamydia bacteria lack peptidoglycan in their cell walls and are obligate intracellular parasites.

What are spirochetes and which diseases do they cause? Spirochetes are gram-negative heterotrophs with a corkscrew shape, known for causing Lyme disease and syphilis.

What is the role of aquaporins in plant cells? Aquaporins are channels that facilitate water movement into plant cells, aiding in cell swelling and elongation.

How does auxin contribute to apical dominance? Auxin maintains apical dominance by promoting the growth of the central stem over lateral stems.

What is the function of proton pumps in the acid growth hypothesis? Proton pumps increase proton concentration in the cell wall, leading to loosening of cellulose bonds and water entry.

What is the role of auxin in leaf shedding? Auxin regulates leaf shedding, or abscission, by responding to light availability and other environmental factors.