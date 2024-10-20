Prokaryote Reproduction and Gene Exchange definitions Flashcards
Prokaryote Reproduction and Gene Exchange definitions
- ProkaryotesSingle-celled organisms lacking a nucleus, reproducing asexually via binary fission, and capable of genetic variation through mutation, transformation, transduction, and conjugation.
- Exponential PhaseA rapid bacterial growth period where cells divide exponentially, doubling in number at a constant rate, given optimal conditions and nutrients.
- Binary FissionAsexual reproduction in prokaryotes where a single cell divides into two genetically identical daughter cells, enabling rapid population growth.
- Daughter CellsCells produced from the division of a single parent cell, each inheriting an identical set of genetic material.
- ChromosomeA structure within cells that contains tightly coiled DNA, carrying genetic information essential for growth, development, and reproduction.
- PlasmidsCircular DNA molecules in bacteria that replicate independently of chromosomal DNA, often carrying genes for antibiotic resistance or other traits, and can be transferred between cells.
- MutationA change in the DNA sequence of an organism, often occurring during replication, leading to genetic variation and potentially impacting evolution.
- TransformationThe process by which a prokaryotic cell incorporates external DNA from its environment into its own genome, leading to genetic variation.
- Exogenous DNADNA originating from outside the cell, which can be taken up and incorporated into the cell's genome, leading to genetic variation.
- TransductionThe process by which a virus transfers genetic material from one bacterium to another, leading to genetic variation.
- BacteriophageA virus that infects bacteria, injecting its DNA into the host, which can lead to the transfer of genetic material between bacteria through a process called transduction.
- ConjugationDirect transfer of genetic material between two physically connected bacterial cells via a pilus, involving an F plasmid or F factor, enabling genetic variation.
- PilusA hair-like appendage on the surface of bacteria used to connect cells during conjugation for the transfer of genetic material.
- F PlasmidA genetic element in bacteria enabling direct DNA transfer between cells via conjugation, often carrying genes for pilus formation and sometimes integrating into the host chromosome.
- R PlasmidA plasmid carrying genes that provide resistance to antibiotics, which can be transferred between bacteria through conjugation, transformation, or transduction.