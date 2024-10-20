Prokaryote Reproduction and Gene Exchange definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Prokaryotes Single-celled organisms lacking a nucleus, reproducing asexually via binary fission, and capable of genetic variation through mutation, transformation, transduction, and conjugation.

Exponential Phase A rapid bacterial growth period where cells divide exponentially, doubling in number at a constant rate, given optimal conditions and nutrients.

Binary Fission Asexual reproduction in prokaryotes where a single cell divides into two genetically identical daughter cells, enabling rapid population growth.

Daughter Cells Cells produced from the division of a single parent cell, each inheriting an identical set of genetic material.

Chromosome A structure within cells that contains tightly coiled DNA, carrying genetic information essential for growth, development, and reproduction.

Plasmids Circular DNA molecules in bacteria that replicate independently of chromosomal DNA, often carrying genes for antibiotic resistance or other traits, and can be transferred between cells.

Mutation A change in the DNA sequence of an organism, often occurring during replication, leading to genetic variation and potentially impacting evolution.

Transformation The process by which a prokaryotic cell incorporates external DNA from its environment into its own genome, leading to genetic variation.

Exogenous DNA DNA originating from outside the cell, which can be taken up and incorporated into the cell's genome, leading to genetic variation.

Transduction The process by which a virus transfers genetic material from one bacterium to another, leading to genetic variation.

Bacteriophage A virus that infects bacteria, injecting its DNA into the host, which can lead to the transfer of genetic material between bacteria through a process called transduction.

Conjugation Direct transfer of genetic material between two physically connected bacterial cells via a pilus, involving an F plasmid or F factor, enabling genetic variation.

Pilus A hair-like appendage on the surface of bacteria used to connect cells during conjugation for the transfer of genetic material.

F Plasmid A genetic element in bacteria enabling direct DNA transfer between cells via conjugation, often carrying genes for pilus formation and sometimes integrating into the host chromosome.