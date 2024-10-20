Prokaryote Reproduction and Gene Exchange quiz Flashcards
Prokaryote Reproduction and Gene Exchange quiz
- What is the process called where prokaryotes directly transfer genetic material between two physically linked bacterial cells?Conjugation.
- What appendage is used by bacteria to connect two cells during conjugation?Pilus (plural: pili).
- What is the special plasmid called that is required for bacterial conjugation?F plasmid or F factor.
- What type of bacteria possesses the F plasmid?F+ bacteria.
- What is the term for bacteria that have the F factor incorporated into their chromosomal DNA?F' (F prime) bacteria.
- What type of bacteria acts as the recipient in bacterial conjugation?F- bacteria, which lack the F factor.
- What happens to a recipient cell after it receives the F plasmid during conjugation?It becomes an F+ cell capable of acting as a donor.
- What is an R plasmid and why is it important?An R plasmid carries genes that confer antibiotic resistance, which is crucial in the context of increasing antibiotic resistance.
- What are the three domains of life?Bacteria, Archaea, and Eukarya.
- What is the difference between autotrophs and heterotrophs?Autotrophs make their own carbon compounds from inorganic sources, while heterotrophs use carbon compounds synthesized by other organisms.
- What term describes organisms that use light energy to produce ATP?Phototrophs.
- What is the difference between chemoorganotrophs and chemolithotrophs?Chemoorganotrophs oxidize organic molecules for energy, while chemolithotrophs oxidize inorganic molecules.
- What are obligate aerobes?Prokaryotes that must use oxygen for cellular respiration.
- What are obligate anaerobes?Prokaryotes for which oxygen is toxic and do not use it for cellular respiration.
- What are facultative anaerobes?Prokaryotes that can perform cellular respiration with or without oxygen.