Prokaryotic & Eukaryotic Cells quiz Flashcards

Prokaryotic & Eukaryotic Cells quiz

Prokaryotic & Eukaryotic Cells quiz
  • What is the primary difference between prokaryotic and eukaryotic cells in terms of their nucleus?
    Prokaryotic cells do not have a nucleus, whereas eukaryotic cells do have a nucleus.
  • How is the DNA of prokaryotic cells different from that of eukaryotic cells?
    Prokaryotic cells have circular DNA, while eukaryotic cells have linear DNA.
  • Where is the DNA located in prokaryotic cells?
    In prokaryotic cells, DNA is located in a region called the nucleoid.
  • What is the size difference between prokaryotic and eukaryotic ribosomes?
    Prokaryotic cells have 70S ribosomes, which are smaller, while eukaryotic cells have 80S ribosomes, which are larger.
  • What process do prokaryotic cells use to divide?
    Prokaryotic cells divide by a process called binary fission.
  • What type of cell division do eukaryotic cells undergo?
    Eukaryotic cells divide by mitosis and cytokinesis.
  • Which type of cells are generally larger, prokaryotic or eukaryotic?
    Eukaryotic cells are generally larger than prokaryotic cells.
  • Do prokaryotic cells have membrane-bound organelles?
    No, prokaryotic cells do not have membrane-bound organelles.
  • What are the small structures found in all cells that are responsible for protein synthesis?
    Ribosomes are the small structures found in all cells responsible for protein synthesis.
  • What is the shape of eukaryotic DNA?
    Eukaryotic DNA is linear in shape.
  • What is the term for the small ribosomes found in prokaryotic cells?
    The small ribosomes found in prokaryotic cells are called 70S ribosomes.
  • What is the term for the larger ribosomes found in eukaryotic cells?
    The larger ribosomes found in eukaryotic cells are called 80S ribosomes.
  • What is the main structural difference between prokaryotic and eukaryotic cells?
    The main structural difference is that prokaryotic cells lack a nucleus and membrane-bound organelles, while eukaryotic cells have both.
  • What is the term for the region where prokaryotic DNA is found?
    The region where prokaryotic DNA is found is called the nucleoid.