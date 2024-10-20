Prokaryotic & Eukaryotic Cells quiz Flashcards
Prokaryotic & Eukaryotic Cells quiz
- What is the primary difference between prokaryotic and eukaryotic cells in terms of their nucleus?Prokaryotic cells do not have a nucleus, whereas eukaryotic cells do have a nucleus.
- How is the DNA of prokaryotic cells different from that of eukaryotic cells?Prokaryotic cells have circular DNA, while eukaryotic cells have linear DNA.
- Where is the DNA located in prokaryotic cells?In prokaryotic cells, DNA is located in a region called the nucleoid.
- What is the size difference between prokaryotic and eukaryotic ribosomes?Prokaryotic cells have 70S ribosomes, which are smaller, while eukaryotic cells have 80S ribosomes, which are larger.
- What process do prokaryotic cells use to divide?Prokaryotic cells divide by a process called binary fission.
- Which type of cells are generally larger, prokaryotic or eukaryotic?Eukaryotic cells are generally larger than prokaryotic cells.
- Do prokaryotic cells have membrane-bound organelles?No, prokaryotic cells do not have membrane-bound organelles.
- What are the small structures found in all cells that are responsible for protein synthesis?Ribosomes are the small structures found in all cells responsible for protein synthesis.
- What is the term for the process by which eukaryotic cells divide?The process by which eukaryotic cells divide is called mitosis and cytokinesis.
- What is the main structural difference between prokaryotic and eukaryotic cells?The main structural difference is that prokaryotic cells lack a nucleus and membrane-bound organelles, while eukaryotic cells have both.
