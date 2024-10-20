Prokaryotic Motility quiz Flashcards
Prokaryotic Motility quiz
- which of the following statements about bacterial flagella is true?Bacterial flagella are composed of a filament made of flagellin, a hook, and a basal body. They facilitate cell motility by acting as a propeller to propel the cell through its environment.
- which of the following scenarios is an example of bacterial motility?An example of bacterial motility is a bacterium moving towards a chemoattractant, demonstrating positive chemotaxis, or moving away from a chemorepellant, demonstrating negative chemotaxis.