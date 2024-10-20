Prokaryotic Motility quiz #2 Flashcards

Which statement accurately describes bacterial flagella?
Bacterial flagella are long filamentous surface proteins composed of flagellin, a hook, and a basal body, which facilitate cell motility by acting as a propeller.
What is the role of flagella in prokaryotic cells?
Flagella in prokaryotic cells are responsible for motility, allowing the cell to move through its environment by propelling it in specific directions.
Which of the following types of bacterial cells would have only a single flagellum? A) Monotrichous B) Lophotrichous C) Amphitrichous D) Peritrichous
A) Monotrichous
How do axial filaments differ from regular bacterial flagella?
Axial filaments are internal structures found in spirochetes that wrap around the cell, allowing it to move in a corkscrew motion, unlike external flagella.
Which of the following is not a true statement concerning bacterial flagella? A) They are composed of flagellin B) They are used for chemotaxis C) They are found inside the cell D) They consist of a filament, hook, and basal body
C) They are found inside the cell
How do bacteria move using flagella?
Bacteria move using flagella by rotating them like a propeller, which allows the cell to navigate through its environment in a series of runs and tumbles.
Which of the following is the organelle that spirochetes use to propel themselves? A) Flagella B) Axial filaments C) Cilia D) Pili
B) Axial filaments
Which of the following are types of flagellar arrangements with more than one flagellum? A) Monotrichous B) Lophotrichous C) Amphitrichous D) Peritrichous
B) Lophotrichous and D) Peritrichous
In which groups of organisms would you find flagella as motility structures?
Flagella are found as motility structures in both prokaryotic organisms, such as bacteria, and eukaryotic organisms, such as certain protists and sperm cells.
Gliding motility in bacteria involves which of the following? A) Flagella B) Axial filaments C) Surface proteins D) Pili
C) Surface proteins
Which structures do paramecia use to move around?
Paramecia use cilia to move around, which are short hair-like structures that beat in coordinated waves to propel the cell.