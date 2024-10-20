Skip to main content
Properties of Water- Cohesion and Adhesion exam Flashcards

Properties of Water- Cohesion and Adhesion exam
  • Cohesion

    The ability for water molecules to stick together through hydrogen bonds.

  • Adhesion

    The ability for water molecules to stick to other polar surfaces.

  • What is surface tension?

    The resistance of a liquid's surface to disruption, created by cohesion and adhesion.

  • Hydrogen Bonds

    Weak bonds that form between water molecules, contributing to cohesion.

  • What allows a paperclip to float on water?

    Surface tension created by the cohesion and adhesion of water molecules.

  • Polarity

    A characteristic of water molecules that allows them to form hydrogen bonds.

  • What does the term 'co' in cohesion signify?

    Together

  • What type of surfaces does water adhere to?

    Polar and/or charged surfaces.

  • Surface Tension

    A measure of the difficulty in breaking the surface of a liquid with force.

  • Why does water not adhere to all molecules?

    Water only adheres to specific types of molecules that are polar and/or charged.

  • What creates surface tension in water?

    The cohesion and adhesion of water molecules.

  • What is an example of adhesion?

    Water molecules sticking to glass.

  • What is an example of cohesion?

    Water molecules sticking to other water molecules.

  • Why is understanding cohesion and adhesion important?

    It is essential for grasping water's role in biological systems and its significance for life.

  • What happens when a paperclip breaks the surface tension of water?

    It sinks to the bottom of the glass of water.

  • What is the significance of water's polarity?

    It allows water to form hydrogen bonds, leading to cohesion and adhesion.

  • What role does surface tension play for certain organisms?

    It allows them to exploit the surface of water, such as insects walking on water.

  • What is the root meaning of 'co' in cohesion?

    Together

  • What is the relationship between cohesion and surface tension?

    Cohesion contributes to the creation of surface tension in water.

  • What is the relationship between adhesion and surface tension?

    Adhesion contributes to the creation of surface tension in water.

  • What is the effect of hydrogen bonds on water molecules?

    They cause water molecules to stick together, demonstrating cohesion.

  • What is the effect of water's polarity on its properties?

    It enables water to form hydrogen bonds, leading to cohesion and adhesion.

  • What happens when enough force is applied to the surface of water?

    The surface tension is broken, and objects like a paperclip will sink.

  • Why is glass a good example of adhesion?

    Because glass is a polar object, allowing water to adhere to it.

  • What is the significance of hydrogen bonds in water?

    They are crucial for the cohesion and adhesion properties of water.