Properties of Water- Cohesion and Adhesion quiz #2 Flashcards

Which statement describes how water is pulled up through the xylem to the leaves of the plant?
Water is pulled up through the xylem to the leaves of the plant due to cohesion and adhesion. Cohesion allows water molecules to stick together, while adhesion helps them cling to the walls of the xylem, facilitating upward movement against gravity.
Which of the following is responsible for the cohesive property of water? A) Ionic bonds B) Covalent bonds C) Hydrogen bonds D) Van der Waals forces
C) Hydrogen bonds
Which property of water allows for it to move up a plant?
The property of water that allows it to move up a plant is capillary action, which is facilitated by cohesion and adhesion.
What property of water makes it move upward from the roots of plants?
The property of water that makes it move upward from the roots of plants is capillary action, driven by cohesion and adhesion.
Which property of water is due to the attraction between molecules of water?
The property of water due to the attraction between molecules of water is cohesion.
Water molecules are attracted to which of the following? A) Non-polar surfaces B) Polar surfaces C) Metallic surfaces D) All surfaces
B) Polar surfaces
Which property or properties of life does water have?
Water has properties essential for life, including cohesion, adhesion, high specific heat, and surface tension.
How does capillarity help sustain life?
Capillarity helps sustain life by enabling water to move through plant xylem, allowing for the transport of nutrients and water from roots to leaves.
Which property helps trees move water from the soil to the top of the tree?
The property that helps trees move water from the soil to the top of the tree is capillary action, which involves cohesion and adhesion.
How does water exhibit capillary action and what is its significance in plant biology?
Water exhibits capillary action through cohesion and adhesion, allowing it to move against gravity in plant xylem, which is crucial for transporting water and nutrients.
What are the 4 properties of water?
The four properties of water are cohesion, adhesion, high specific heat, and surface tension.
What three properties of water underpin all its effects on earth’s systems?
The three properties of water that underpin its effects on Earth's systems are cohesion, adhesion, and high specific heat.
What properties of water allow water to move against gravity in the xylem of plants?
Cohesion and adhesion allow water to move against gravity in the xylem of plants.
What property allows water molecules to stick to other water molecules as they move up the xylem?
Cohesion allows water molecules to stick to other water molecules as they move up the xylem.
How is this property explained by the structure of water molecules and the bonds between them?
Cohesion is explained by the structure of water molecules and the hydrogen bonds that form between them, allowing them to stick together.
What are the 5 properties of water?
The five properties of water are cohesion, adhesion, high specific heat, surface tension, and solvent capabilities.
Which of the following terms describes water molecules sticking to other water molecules? A) Adhesion B) Cohesion C) Surface tension D) Capillarity
B) Cohesion
Which property of water allows it to move upward from the roots of a tree to its leaves?
Capillary action, facilitated by cohesion and adhesion, allows water to move upward from the roots of a tree to its leaves.
Which property of water helps plants to transport water from their roots to their leaves?
Capillary action, involving cohesion and adhesion, helps plants transport water from their roots to their leaves.
Which property of water allows a water strider to walk on water?
Surface tension, resulting from cohesion and adhesion, allows a water strider to walk on water.
What is the function of cohesion?
The function of cohesion is to allow water molecules to stick together, which is essential for processes like capillary action in plants.