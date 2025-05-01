Properties of Water- Cohesion and Adhesion quiz #3 Flashcards
Properties of Water- Cohesion and Adhesion quiz #3
What is adhesion as it relates to water?
Adhesion is the ability of water molecules to stick to other polar or charged surfaces, such as glass.Why does water adhere to glass but not to all surfaces?
Water adheres to glass because glass is polar, and water only adheres to polar or charged surfaces.How do cohesion and adhesion work together to create surface tension?
Cohesion holds water molecules together, while adhesion helps water cling to surfaces, both contributing to surface tension.What property of water allows certain organisms to exploit its surface tension?
The combination of cohesion and adhesion, which creates surface tension, allows organisms to exploit this property.Why is understanding cohesion and adhesion important in biology?
Understanding these properties is essential for grasping water's role in biological systems and its significance for life.What type of surfaces does water adhere to most effectively?
Water adheres most effectively to polar or charged surfaces.What happens if enough force is applied to an object resting on water's surface?
If enough force is applied, the object breaks the surface tension and sinks.What is an example of adhesion in everyday life?
An example is water sticking to the sides of a glass.Why does water not adhere to non-polar surfaces?
Water does not adhere to non-polar surfaces because there are no polar or charged sites for hydrogen bonding.How does the structure of water molecules enable cohesion?
The polar structure of water molecules allows them to form hydrogen bonds with each other, enabling cohesion.How does adhesion help plants transport water?
Adhesion helps water molecules stick to the walls of plant vessels, aiding in water transport.What is the relationship between water's polarity and its ability to form hydrogen bonds?
Water's polarity creates partial charges that attract other water molecules, allowing hydrogen bonds to form.What would happen to a paperclip placed roughly on water's surface?
If placed roughly, the paperclip would break the surface tension and sink.What is required for water to adhere to a surface?
The surface must be polar or charged for water to adhere to it.What is the main cause of water's surface tension?
The main cause is the hydrogen bonding between water molecules (cohesion).Why is glass considered a good example of a surface to which water adheres?
Glass is polar, allowing water molecules to form hydrogen bonds and adhere to it.How do hydrogen bonds differ from covalent bonds in water?
Hydrogen bonds are weak attractions between molecules, while covalent bonds hold atoms together within a molecule.What is the biological importance of water's cohesive property?
Cohesion helps maintain the continuous flow of water in plant vessels and supports surface tension.What role do hydrogen bonds play in both cohesion and adhesion?
Hydrogen bonds enable water molecules to stick to each other (cohesion) and to other polar surfaces (adhesion).Why is it important for biologists to understand water's surface tension?
Understanding surface tension helps explain various biological phenomena, such as water transport and organism movement on water.How does the arrangement of water molecules at the surface contribute to surface tension?
Water molecules at the surface form stronger hydrogen bonds with each other, creating a 'film' that resists breaking.What is an example of an organism that benefits from water's surface tension?
Water striders are insects that can walk on water due to surface tension.How does the concept of adhesion explain the meniscus observed in a glass of water?
Adhesion causes water to cling to the glass, creating a curved meniscus at the surface.What would happen to plant water transport if water lacked cohesive and adhesive properties?
Water transport in plants would be inefficient or impossible without cohesion and adhesion.How do cohesion and adhesion contribute to capillary action?
Cohesion keeps water molecules together, while adhesion helps them climb up narrow tubes, resulting in capillary action.Why is water's ability to form hydrogen bonds unique compared to many other liquids?
Water's polarity and small size allow it to form extensive hydrogen bonding, unlike many other liquids.How does surface tension affect the shape of water droplets on a surface?
Surface tension pulls water molecules together, causing droplets to form a rounded shape.