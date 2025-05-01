Properties of Water- Cohesion and Adhesion quiz #3 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 27 ) Hide definitions

What is adhesion as it relates to water? Adhesion is the ability of water molecules to stick to other polar or charged surfaces, such as glass.

Why does water adhere to glass but not to all surfaces? Water adheres to glass because glass is polar, and water only adheres to polar or charged surfaces.

How do cohesion and adhesion work together to create surface tension? Cohesion holds water molecules together, while adhesion helps water cling to surfaces, both contributing to surface tension.

What property of water allows certain organisms to exploit its surface tension? The combination of cohesion and adhesion, which creates surface tension, allows organisms to exploit this property.

Why is understanding cohesion and adhesion important in biology? Understanding these properties is essential for grasping water's role in biological systems and its significance for life.

What type of surfaces does water adhere to most effectively? Water adheres most effectively to polar or charged surfaces.