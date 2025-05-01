Skip to main content
Properties of Water- Cohesion and Adhesion quiz #3 Flashcards

Properties of Water- Cohesion and Adhesion quiz #3
  • What is adhesion as it relates to water?
    Adhesion is the ability of water molecules to stick to other polar or charged surfaces, such as glass.
  • Why does water adhere to glass but not to all surfaces?
    Water adheres to glass because glass is polar, and water only adheres to polar or charged surfaces.
  • How do cohesion and adhesion work together to create surface tension?
    Cohesion holds water molecules together, while adhesion helps water cling to surfaces, both contributing to surface tension.
  • What property of water allows certain organisms to exploit its surface tension?
    The combination of cohesion and adhesion, which creates surface tension, allows organisms to exploit this property.
  • Why is understanding cohesion and adhesion important in biology?
    Understanding these properties is essential for grasping water's role in biological systems and its significance for life.
  • What type of surfaces does water adhere to most effectively?
    Water adheres most effectively to polar or charged surfaces.
  • What happens if enough force is applied to an object resting on water's surface?
    If enough force is applied, the object breaks the surface tension and sinks.
  • What is an example of adhesion in everyday life?
    An example is water sticking to the sides of a glass.
  • Why does water not adhere to non-polar surfaces?
    Water does not adhere to non-polar surfaces because there are no polar or charged sites for hydrogen bonding.
  • How does the structure of water molecules enable cohesion?
    The polar structure of water molecules allows them to form hydrogen bonds with each other, enabling cohesion.
  • How does adhesion help plants transport water?
    Adhesion helps water molecules stick to the walls of plant vessels, aiding in water transport.
  • What is the relationship between water's polarity and its ability to form hydrogen bonds?
    Water's polarity creates partial charges that attract other water molecules, allowing hydrogen bonds to form.
  • What would happen to a paperclip placed roughly on water's surface?
    If placed roughly, the paperclip would break the surface tension and sink.
  • What is required for water to adhere to a surface?
    The surface must be polar or charged for water to adhere to it.
  • What is the main cause of water's surface tension?
    The main cause is the hydrogen bonding between water molecules (cohesion).
  • Why is glass considered a good example of a surface to which water adheres?
    Glass is polar, allowing water molecules to form hydrogen bonds and adhere to it.
  • How do hydrogen bonds differ from covalent bonds in water?
    Hydrogen bonds are weak attractions between molecules, while covalent bonds hold atoms together within a molecule.
  • What is the biological importance of water's cohesive property?
    Cohesion helps maintain the continuous flow of water in plant vessels and supports surface tension.
  • What role do hydrogen bonds play in both cohesion and adhesion?
    Hydrogen bonds enable water molecules to stick to each other (cohesion) and to other polar surfaces (adhesion).
  • Why is it important for biologists to understand water's surface tension?
    Understanding surface tension helps explain various biological phenomena, such as water transport and organism movement on water.
  • How does the arrangement of water molecules at the surface contribute to surface tension?
    Water molecules at the surface form stronger hydrogen bonds with each other, creating a 'film' that resists breaking.
  • What is an example of an organism that benefits from water's surface tension?
    Water striders are insects that can walk on water due to surface tension.
  • How does the concept of adhesion explain the meniscus observed in a glass of water?
    Adhesion causes water to cling to the glass, creating a curved meniscus at the surface.
  • What would happen to plant water transport if water lacked cohesive and adhesive properties?
    Water transport in plants would be inefficient or impossible without cohesion and adhesion.
  • How do cohesion and adhesion contribute to capillary action?
    Cohesion keeps water molecules together, while adhesion helps them climb up narrow tubes, resulting in capillary action.
  • Why is water's ability to form hydrogen bonds unique compared to many other liquids?
    Water's polarity and small size allow it to form extensive hydrogen bonding, unlike many other liquids.
  • How does surface tension affect the shape of water droplets on a surface?
    Surface tension pulls water molecules together, causing droplets to form a rounded shape.