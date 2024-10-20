Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Properties of Water- Density definitions Flashcards

Back
Properties of Water- Density definitions
How well do you know this?
1/7

  • Density

    The mass per unit volume of a substance, influencing whether it floats or sinks in another medium, crucial for phenomena like ice floating on water, which insulates aquatic life in cold climates.

  • Solid Ice

    A solid phase of water that is less dense than its liquid form, allowing it to float and insulate aquatic life below, preventing entire bodies of water from freezing solid.

  • Liquid Water

    A phase of H₂O where molecules are more densely packed than in its solid form, allowing it to remain liquid under a wide range of temperatures, crucial for sustaining aquatic life.

  • Freshwater

    Water with low concentrations of dissolved salts and other total dissolved solids, typically found in rivers, lakes, and streams, essential for supporting diverse ecosystems and human consumption.

  • Salt Water

    Aqueous solution with dissolved salts, primarily sodium chloride, found in oceans and seas, freezing at lower temperatures than freshwater.

  • Surface

    The outermost layer of a body of water, where ice forms and floats due to its lower density compared to the liquid below, insulating and protecting aquatic life from freezing.

  • Phase

    A distinct state of matter (solid, liquid, gas) with unique physical properties, such as density, that can influence biological processes and environmental conditions.