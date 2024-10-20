Properties of Water- Density definitions Flashcards
Density
The mass per unit volume of a substance, influencing whether it floats or sinks in another medium, crucial for phenomena like ice floating on water, which insulates aquatic life in cold climates.
Solid Ice
A solid phase of water that is less dense than its liquid form, allowing it to float and insulate aquatic life below, preventing entire bodies of water from freezing solid.
Liquid Water
A phase of H₂O where molecules are more densely packed than in its solid form, allowing it to remain liquid under a wide range of temperatures, crucial for sustaining aquatic life.
Freshwater
Water with low concentrations of dissolved salts and other total dissolved solids, typically found in rivers, lakes, and streams, essential for supporting diverse ecosystems and human consumption.
Salt Water
Aqueous solution with dissolved salts, primarily sodium chloride, found in oceans and seas, freezing at lower temperatures than freshwater.
Surface
The outermost layer of a body of water, where ice forms and floats due to its lower density compared to the liquid below, insulating and protecting aquatic life from freezing.
Phase
A distinct state of matter (solid, liquid, gas) with unique physical properties, such as density, that can influence biological processes and environmental conditions.