Properties of Water- The Universal Solvent definitions Flashcards

Properties of Water- The Universal Solvent definitions

Properties of Water- The Universal Solvent definitions
  • Solvent

    A substance that dissolves another substance, typically found in larger amounts and often a liquid, facilitating the formation of a solution.

  • Solute

    A substance that is dissolved by a solvent, typically found in smaller amounts within a solution.

  • Solution

    A homogeneous mixture where a solute is uniformly dissolved in a solvent, forming a single-phase system.

  • Aqueous Solution

    A solution where water acts as the solvent, dissolving various solutes, typically found in biological systems.

  • Hydration Shell

    A layer of water molecules that surrounds and stabilizes ions or polar molecules in a solution, preventing them from re-associating.

  • Heterogeneous Solution

    A mixture where the components are unevenly distributed, resulting in distinct regions with different compositions.

  • Hydrophobic

    Non-polar molecules that repel water and do not dissolve in it, often referred to as "water-fearing."

  • Hydrophilic

    Polar or charged molecules that readily dissolve in water due to their affinity for forming hydrogen bonds with water molecules.