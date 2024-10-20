Properties of Water- The Universal Solvent definitions Flashcards
Related flashcards
Terms in this set (8)
Solvent
A substance that dissolves another substance, typically found in larger amounts and often a liquid, facilitating the formation of a solution.
Solute
A substance that is dissolved by a solvent, typically found in smaller amounts within a solution.
Solution
A homogeneous mixture where a solute is uniformly dissolved in a solvent, forming a single-phase system.
Aqueous Solution
A solution where water acts as the solvent, dissolving various solutes, typically found in biological systems.
Hydration Shell
A layer of water molecules that surrounds and stabilizes ions or polar molecules in a solution, preventing them from re-associating.
Heterogeneous Solution
A mixture where the components are unevenly distributed, resulting in distinct regions with different compositions.
Hydrophobic
Non-polar molecules that repel water and do not dissolve in it, often referred to as "water-fearing."
Hydrophilic
Polar or charged molecules that readily dissolve in water due to their affinity for forming hydrogen bonds with water molecules.