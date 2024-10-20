Properties of Water- The Universal Solvent exam Flashcards
Related flashcards
Terms in this set (28)
Universal Solvent
Water is known as the universal solvent due to its ability to dissolve various solutes.
What is a solvent?
A substance that does the dissolving, usually found in larger amounts and typically a liquid.
Solute
The substance that gets dissolved by the solvent, usually found in smaller amounts.
What is an aqueous solution?
A solution where water serves as the solvent.
Homogeneous Solution
A solution where components are uniformly mixed and evenly distributed.
What does hydrophilic mean?
Substances that readily dissolve in water due to having an affinity or attraction to water.
Heterogeneous Solution
A solution where components are unevenly distributed throughout the container.
What is a hydration shell?
A layer of water molecules that surround each of the individual solute molecules being dissolved.
Hydrophobic
Substances that do not readily dissolve in water and tend to separate out from it.
What is the role of water in biological systems?
Water acts as the solvent in biological systems, forming aqueous solutions.
What is the chemical formula for table salt?
NaCl, which stands for sodium chloride.
What happens to ionic bonds in water?
Water molecules disrupt ionic bonds, dissolving the solute.
What does the term 'aqueous' refer to?
The term 'aqueous' refers to water.
What are examples of hydrophilic substances?
Salts and ions, which dissolve well in water.
What are examples of hydrophobic substances?
Fats, oils, and waxes, which do not dissolve well in water.
What is a solution?
A combination of both the solute and the solvent together is called Solution.
What does the root 'homo' mean?
The root 'homo' means the same.
What does the root 'hetero' mean?
The root 'hetero' means different.
What does the root 'hydro' mean?
The root 'hydro' means water.
What does the root 'philic' mean?
The root 'philic' means loving.
What does the root 'phobic' mean?
The root 'phobic' means fearing.
What is the significance of water's solvent properties in life?
Water's ability to dissolve many solutes is crucial for biological systems and their interactions.
What is the difference between homogeneous and heterogeneous solutions?
Homogeneous solutions are uniformly mixed, while heterogeneous solutions are unevenly distributed.
What is the role of water molecules in dissolving solutes?
Water molecules form hydration shells around solute molecules, disrupting ionic bonds.
Why is water not capable of dissolving all substances?
Water can only dissolve hydrophilic substances, not hydrophobic ones.
What happens when oil is mixed with water?
Oil, being hydrophobic, will separate out and not dissolve in water.
What is the relationship between polarity and solubility in water?
Polar and charged molecules tend to be hydrophilic and dissolve well in water, while non-polar molecules are hydrophobic.
What is the importance of understanding solubility in biological systems?
It helps in studying biological interactions and processes where water acts as a solvent.