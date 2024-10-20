Properties of Water- The Universal Solvent exam Flashcards

Skip to main content
Properties of Water- The Universal Solvent exam

Properties of Water- The Universal Solvent exam
  • Universal Solvent

    Water is known as the universal solvent due to its ability to dissolve various solutes.

  • What is a solvent?

    A substance that does the dissolving, usually found in larger amounts and typically a liquid.

  • Solute

    The substance that gets dissolved by the solvent, usually found in smaller amounts.

  • What is an aqueous solution?

    A solution where water serves as the solvent.

  • Homogeneous Solution

    A solution where components are uniformly mixed and evenly distributed.

  • What does hydrophilic mean?

    Substances that readily dissolve in water due to having an affinity or attraction to water.

  • Heterogeneous Solution

    A solution where components are unevenly distributed throughout the container.

  • What is a hydration shell?

    A layer of water molecules that surround each of the individual solute molecules being dissolved.

  • Hydrophobic

    Substances that do not readily dissolve in water and tend to separate out from it.

  • What is the role of water in biological systems?

    Water acts as the solvent in biological systems, forming aqueous solutions.

  • What is the chemical formula for table salt?

    NaCl, which stands for sodium chloride.

  • What happens to ionic bonds in water?

    Water molecules disrupt ionic bonds, dissolving the solute.

  • What does the term 'aqueous' refer to?

    The term 'aqueous' refers to water.

  • What are examples of hydrophilic substances?

    Salts and ions, which dissolve well in water.

  • What are examples of hydrophobic substances?

    Fats, oils, and waxes, which do not dissolve well in water.

  • What is a solution?

    A combination of both the solute and the solvent together is called Solution.

  • What does the root 'homo' mean?

    The root 'homo' means the same.

  • What does the root 'hetero' mean?

    The root 'hetero' means different.

  • What does the root 'hydro' mean?

    The root 'hydro' means water.

  • What does the root 'philic' mean?

    The root 'philic' means loving.

  • What does the root 'phobic' mean?

    The root 'phobic' means fearing.

  • What is the significance of water's solvent properties in life?

    Water's ability to dissolve many solutes is crucial for biological systems and their interactions.

  • What is the difference between homogeneous and heterogeneous solutions?

    Homogeneous solutions are uniformly mixed, while heterogeneous solutions are unevenly distributed.

  • What is the role of water molecules in dissolving solutes?

    Water molecules form hydration shells around solute molecules, disrupting ionic bonds.

  • Why is water not capable of dissolving all substances?

    Water can only dissolve hydrophilic substances, not hydrophobic ones.

  • What happens when oil is mixed with water?

    Oil, being hydrophobic, will separate out and not dissolve in water.

  • What is the relationship between polarity and solubility in water?

    Polar and charged molecules tend to be hydrophilic and dissolve well in water, while non-polar molecules are hydrophobic.

  • What is the importance of understanding solubility in biological systems?

    It helps in studying biological interactions and processes where water acts as a solvent.