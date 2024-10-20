Properties of Water- Thermal definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Properties of Water- Thermal definitions

Properties of Water- Thermal definitions
  • Thermal Properties

    Thermal properties refer to how a substance absorbs, stores, and transfers heat, including specific heat capacity, thermal conductivity, and thermal expansion.

  • Kinetic Energy

    Energy possessed by an object due to its motion, directly proportional to the mass and the square of its velocity.

  • Temperature

    The average kinetic energy of molecules in a substance, indicating how fast they are moving on average.

  • Thermal Energy

    The total kinetic energy of all molecules in a substance, transferred as heat, dependent on both temperature and volume.

  • Heat

    The transfer of thermal energy from one body or system to another due to a temperature difference.

  • Specific Heat

    The heat required to raise the temperature of 1 gram of a substance by 1 degree Celsius, crucial for regulating environmental temperatures.

  • Celsius

    A temperature scale where 0° is the freezing point and 100° is the boiling point of water at sea level, used to measure the average kinetic energy of molecules.