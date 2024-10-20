Properties of Water- Thermal definitions Flashcards
Thermal Properties
Thermal properties refer to how a substance absorbs, stores, and transfers heat, including specific heat capacity, thermal conductivity, and thermal expansion.
Kinetic Energy
Energy possessed by an object due to its motion, directly proportional to the mass and the square of its velocity.
Temperature
The average kinetic energy of molecules in a substance, indicating how fast they are moving on average.
Thermal Energy
The total kinetic energy of all molecules in a substance, transferred as heat, dependent on both temperature and volume.
Heat
The transfer of thermal energy from one body or system to another due to a temperature difference.
Specific Heat
The heat required to raise the temperature of 1 gram of a substance by 1 degree Celsius, crucial for regulating environmental temperatures.
Celsius
A temperature scale where 0° is the freezing point and 100° is the boiling point of water at sea level, used to measure the average kinetic energy of molecules.